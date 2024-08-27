Lafa: Veggies That Look Like French Beans & Can Be Consumed Both Raw, And Cooked

Rameshwapur (Hooghly): Ever heard of Lafa? Looking exactly like French Beans, these soft vegetables can be consumed both raw and cooked. They are mostly exported from West Bengal to other parts of the country and abroad including London, Dubai, and Qatar.

Kolkata-based exporters are now struggling to cope with the increasing global demand for this amazing vegetable. Experts opine that revenue shall surge in the coming years if the cultivation of lafa can be hiked quickly.

What is lafa? Lafa, which is a sub-species of Green Beans with the scientific name 'Vigna Unguiculata', can be cultivated around the year, between February and December. It is to be noted that yield starts increasing right before winter.

As per the Department of Agriculture, the nutritional value of the vegetable is high and the calorie intake is low. Its demand is high in Arab and European countries owing to its richness in protein, vitamins and various minerals.

This vegetable is used in cuisines across the world such as Chinese, Malaysian and Italian. To keep up with the increasing demand, more production units have been built in Dhanekhali, Polba, Pandua, Burdwan, and Nadia. In good news, Bengal's lafa trade per month is worth Rs 1.5 crores, all thanks to these efficient production units.

Farmers buy these greens for Rs 50 to 70 per kg and sell them at a whopping price of Rs 345 per kg (15 Rial per kg). Apart from the Rameshwarpur district, farmers at other production centres are practically struggling to meet the soaring demand.

Sujoy Kumar Majhi, a farmer of Rameshwarpur said, "Farmer-Producer-Company is expanding the scope of production by opening units in Dhanekhali, Pandua and Rameshwarpur areas, benefiting a lot. Exporting to Dubai and Qatar has also doubled,"

Though cultivated in Bangladesh, over the years, Lafa has gained popularity in West Bengal. With increasing demand, exporters are not being able to supply the vegetables on time. Ankush Saha, an exporter from Kolkata, said that the popularity of this vegetable has increased so much that they are not being able to meet their rising demand.

Some producers cited that they have been facing legal complications that are affecting their trade. "If the Central and State governments collaborate and take initiatives to increase the production of lafa, then the benefits would increase in the coming years,” a dealer said.

District Horticulture Officer, Dr Subhadeep Nath said that Indian vegetables have been a hot topic in Middle Eastern countries and among the Asian population in London. "With a high food value, this crop is low in calories, rich in protein, minerals and vitamins, especially beneficial for pregnant women. ," he added.