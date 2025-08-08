Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Nestled in the remote valley of Hanle in Ladakh, a 400-year-old monastery stands witness to the region’s royal past and spiritual heritage. Once a palace of King Sengge Namgyal, it now stands as a Drukpa lineage stronghold, housing treasured relics, sacred statues, and stories passed down through generations today.

Local monks share stories of the evolution of the site and inspirational stories of battles and memorials like the stupa built for the king. From a thunderbolt that saved the monastery to the oral histories that keep the king’s legacy alive, Hanle Monastery remains a living link between Ladakh’s history and its faith.

Khanpo Kalzang Dorjey, a monk of Hanle Monastery, says the monastery witnessed several transformations and religious uplift in the remote Hanle region. “This monastery, which is around 400 years old, was constructed during the reign of King Sengge Namgyal. According to the biography of Lama Staksang Raspa, it was built during the time of both King Norbu Namgyal and King Sengge Namgyal, who were brothers,” he says.

“When consulted, Staksang Raspa advised that Norbu should go to the city, while Sengge should remain here to continue the spiritual path. This is recorded in the biography of Lama Staksang Raspa. Due to certain family issues, Norbu eventually passed away. After his death, Sengge was compelled to go to the city. It appears that the construction of the monastery took place around the time when Norbu was sent to the city,” Dorjey says, citing historical accounts.

A view of Hanle Monastery in Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

While detailing the monastery, Dorjey says there are signs both inside and outside indicating that this place was a monastery. “Inside the Lhakhang, there are three gates, suggesting that in the past, a soldier may have been stationed at each entrance. At the far end is the Zimshung (private apartment), a room one could not enter without the King’s permission. King Sengge stayed here for a long time, and later he offered the palace to Lama Staksang Raspa. That is why it became a Drukpa lineage monastery,” he explains.

The monastery houses significant spiritual treasures, and there are two Lhakhangs of great importance: one has a clay statue of Staksang Raspa, another has Guru Padmasambhava, and in the middle is the Ishey Gonbo Lhakhang, Dorjey says. “We also have a statue of Chenrezig, locally called Sungjon, though there is no record of which monk Chenrezig spoke to. Additionally, we have statues of Palden Lhamo, Tsepak Med, and other old statues brought from Tibet.”

Recalling a remarkable event from recent history, he says that about 20 years ago, a thunderbolt struck Hanle and made a hole in the roof of the monastery, which elder monks considered a good omen. “The rest of the debris was thrown to the other side of the mountain. They say that if the hole had not been made, the entire monastery might have collapsed,” Dorjey says.

Another significance is the dedicated stupa of King Sengge, and it contains zung, relics and sacred substances believed to be connected to his remains.

Tsering Stobdan, another monk of Hanle Monastery, also highlights the story of the Skudung Chorten, a sacred stupa built in memory of King Sengge. He says that oral history accounts put the spotlight on King Sengge’s victorious Tibet campaign, his stay in Hanle and his fatal encounter with black magic and negative energies.

“When the King reached the monastery for treatment, Lama Staksang Raspa told him, ‘If you had returned last evening, I could have removed this negative energy, but now it is too late.’ Soon after, King Sengge passed away,” Stobdan says.

He explains that the stupa continues to hold a deep place in the hearts of the local people. “Today, the Skudung Chorten of King Sengge still stands in Hanle. It is significant both historically and spiritually, and its importance also depends on the faith and belief of the people.”