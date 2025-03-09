Ladakh Spices Up Science To Grow Kashmir Saffron Using Tangmarg Seeds

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: From the beautiful saffron fields of Pampore in Kashmir, the love of the aromatic spice has made people attempt to grow it in their own backyards outside the valley.

Ladakh has taken this love for saffron to the next level with its government collaborating with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) in Leh to grow it locally.

The institute, in collaboration with the Union Territory's Agriculture Department, is working to introduce saffron cultivation among farmers by transferring technology and sharing expertise.

Kashmir Saffron Grown In Ladakh Using Tangmarg Seeds As Scientists Spice Up Experiments (Courtesy: CSIR-IIIM)

Saffron to be grown in both Leh and Kargil

Recently, Bhupesh Chaudhary, Secretary of the Agriculture Department, directed officials to identify suitable villages and locations for saffron cultivation in both Leh and Kargil districts.

The department will cultivate saffron on a trial basis this year, with technical support from CSIR-IIIM. Additionally, the Secretary emphasised the need to develop a comprehensive policy on saffron cultivation, including demonstration projects and training programs for farmers in partnership with CSIR-IIIM.

A significant step towards expanding saffron farming in Ladakh, LAHDC and UT Ladakh have allotted land for the initiative, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) officially signed in 2024 for 56 Kanal and 6 Marla of land in the Palam area.

This initiative aims to establish a sustainable model for saffron cultivation, leveraging Ladakh’s agro-climatic advantages while addressing key challenges such as seed procurement, soil fertility, and water availability.

Kashmir Saffron Grown In Ladakh Using Tangmarg Seeds As Scientists Spice Up Experiments (Courtesy: CSIR-IIIM)

CSIR Expert Explains

Zabir Ahmad of CSIR-IIIM Experimental R&D Station, Palam, Leh, said, “We started saffron cultivation in 2023. The reason for cultivating it is not economic benefit but its religious significance, which is why we introduced it. That is how CSIR-IIIM initiated this project. In Ladakh, we have worked based on three key concepts. First, the need—since saffron holds cultural and religious importance. Second, Ladakh typically yields only one crop, and saffron is harvested in September after sowing, making it a viable option. Third, Ladakh faces water scarcity, and saffron requires minimal water."

Ahmad said their research is still ongoing and is being conducted on a trial basis. As part of the research, they will also analyze the chemo profile of saffron. and additionally plan to standardize the cultivation protocol for saffron in Ladakh’s climate.

"The biggest challenge we face is obtaining the best quality seeds. Currently, we source our seeds from our farm in Tangmarg, Srinagar. If we can study and adapt the seeds to Ladakh’s conditions, it could be a game changer for the region. That is why we are also focusing on seed research.”

Kashmir Saffron Grown In Ladakh Using Tangmarg Seeds As Scientists Spice Up Experiments (Courtesy: CSIR-IIIM)

Ahmad said they have tested saffron cultivation at multiple locations and distributed seeds to two to three farmers, achieving good results. Saffron is relatively easy to cultivate but requires proper walling for protection. CSIR-IIIM, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, held a meeting where it was decided to select farmers from Leh and Kargil and distribute saffron seeds on a trial basis, he said.

The Agriculture Department, as per him, will provide incentives, while CSIR-IIIM will conduct training sessions. So far, the flower output has been promising.

"Saffron is also used in AYUSH, and if its cultivation proves successful, people can grow it in their courtyards to obtain high-quality saffron for personal use. Another potential benefit is seed multiplication. We have been studying saffron cultivation for two years at the Palam farm, growing it in open fields until the end of October. Additionally, we have conducted trials in greenhouses. Our approach is farmer-friendly, cost-effective, and easy to implement. We have also experimented with saffron cultivation in pots."

Kargil man narrates his saffron cultivation experience

Mohammad Mehdi from Minjee, Kargil, has been experimenting with saffron cultivation since 2018, when a team from SKUAST-Kashmir provided him with some corms.

"I planted them in a small ¾-foot area, and flowering occurred. Unfortunately, due to the harsh winter and shallow planting, the crop did not survive. In 2023, I conducted another trial using corms from Kashmir, this time planting them deeper than before. The results were significantly better, with a 90% success rate. We even harvested the crop successfully. My intention was not commercial; I started this as a hobby," he said.

“The experimental area was 130 square feet, and I planted 520 corms in September 2023. The success rate was 95%, and after 50 days, we harvested the crop on November 3. However, this year, only a few plants flowered, and the flowering percentage dropped to 10%. I believe that the soil fertility in Ladakh is not the same as in Kashmir. Nevertheless, I have observed that saffron corms can withstand Ladakh’s harsh winters if planted deeper in the soil,” Mehdi said.

He said he has also planted saffron in greenhouses, and the crop is "doing well". "The saffron I harvested was given to my guests, friends, and relatives. Its colour, taste, and fragrance are just like that of Kashmiri saffron," he said.

Mehdi said climatic conditions play a crucial role in saffron cultivation. "The survival rate of the corms was 95%. The first flowering occurred 50 days after sowing, with the initial harvest taking place 53 days after sowing, on November 3, 2023. This was followed by the second and third harvests at two-day intervals. On average, 165 flowers were required to produce 1 gram of dry saffron. The yield from a 48-square-foot bed was 1.7 grams of dry saffron, which is notably higher than the average yield in Kashmir Valley, where the same area typically produces 1.2 grams.”