Not A Silk Route: Nubra’s Camels Face An Uncertain Future As Tourism In Ladakh Falls, Grazing Patches Shrink

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Their feet press into the desert sand in rhythm on the wind-carved terrain of Nubra. Carrying the weight, mostly burdens for them, the double-humped Bactrian camels move in a pace as though ancient memories are being brought to life. Once the lifeline of the much talked about Silk Route, they march through and across snow-laced passes and endless valleys, in the backdrop of the stark Himalayan sky. Today, these camels though leading the region’s tourism economy, are in deep trouble, not being fed well and cared for but being utilised by local people who earn money by transporting tourists on them.

With a population of around 330 in Ladakh, these camels, are not just heritage symbols, but a major source of livelihood for nearly 56 families in Hunder village alone. For the families as much as the camels, the story is more about neglect in the face of challenges. For all stakeholders - from camel owners, herders, and government officials, not to speak of the poor animals who do not have a say, the road ahead is challenging and concerning.

Double Humped Camel in Nubra (Phuntsog Angchuk Pachuk)

Tsetan Namgail from the Kalon family says, “My father and grandfather used to tell me that earlier traders used to come from Yarkand. One of them was Kona Akhoon who used to stay with the family. He passed away in Leh. Back then, camels were brought in by the Kalon family, and most of the Bactrian camels in Ladakh belonged to us. After the Silk Route trade stopped, the camels were used to carry loads for the army when there were no proper roads. That’s how we earned some income. The camels would go as far as Daulat Beg Oldi with supplies," he informs. His uncle Kona, and at times his father, used to travel with them from Shayok to DBO. But once roads were built, the need for camels reduced. Eventually, they became wild and needed to be tamed.

The camels grazed in the stretch from Thoise to Khalsar and fed on plants found in the Siachen belt, including sea buckthorn and forest leaves. Now, they are going through a hard time. "We disowned them, and people caught them to use in camel safaris. The sad part is that they are not being looked after properly,” he adds.

Sa Soma and Thirumpati Lha are also a part of their grazing routes, which happens to be a treacherous trek. Some camels go as far as Yarkand, while others to Tibet via Leh. The Silk Route though gained prominence, it remained one of the tertiary routes, while the main trade route passed near the Karakoram. Back then, along with camels, there were also decorated horses. Panamik was the main halt for traders, while Kyagar and Sumoor were known as fodder belts where alfalfa was cultivated. "One can still find cups and plates from those times. The people of Nubra were once very prosperous because most of the trade took place here, and we earned well by selling fodder and other supplies,” explains Tsetan Namgail.

Abdul Matin, who owns five camels in Hunder, says he bought a camel from a local villager but camel safaris these days are not getting good returns. "Four years ago, I used to get 8 to 9 rounds a day. Now, we barely get 2 to 3. So far, 52 families in Hunder own camels. Altogether, including Sumoor and Hunder, there must be around 150 to 200 camels. We sometimes use the camel milk when needed, but it's not part of our daily use,” he informs.

Nubra’s Camels Face An Uncertain Future As Tourism In Ladakh Falls, Grazing Shrinks (Dorje Kaya)

Dr. Stanzin Rabgais, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Animal Husbandry Department says, there are around 330 camels in Ladakh. The latest livestock census has just been completed, but the report is yet to be published. "In the early 2000s, when the camel population was around 94, the Central Government provided financial assistance in the form of a Corpus Fund, which was kept in a bank. The interest generated from that fund was used to run the camel farm in Nubra, as it was not a sanctioned farm. The primary purpose of the farm was conservation,” he explains.

Speaking about the qualities of the Bactrian camel, Dr Stanzin Rabgais says, “They have excellent cold endurance and can survive extreme winter conditions. Their double hump acts as an energy reserve, which helps them survive during periods of fodder and feed scarcity.”

Talking about the initiative, Dr Stanzin Rabgais further says, people in Hunder depend on tourism, but they often face fodder and feed shortages in Nubra. "This year, we are providing a 75% subsidy on feed and fodder for the owners. We have also prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) under capital expenditure for constructing an open tourist shed or hut. This facility will include a dispensary for camels, a tourist waiting area, and a ticket counter, all designed in traditional architecture. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1 crore.”

Mohd Shafi, 56, who owns 13 camels in Hunder, says, till 1958, the Silk Route trade was active in Ladakh. After it stopped, the remaining camels were kept in Leh. Many people say that the Kalon family, Barcha Pa family, Akhoon Abduz, and a few other families only owned camels at that time. Due to a lack of forested areas in Leh, the camels were later shifted to Nubra. "During my grandfather’s time, there were just only one or two camels in Nubra, brought from Horpa, which rose to 15–20 with time. Now, there are over 300 camels in the Nubra Valley, and about 260 of them are in Hunder village alone," he says. Most camels came from Yarkand in Turkistan.

“I used to ride camels for army guests, and after 1994, I began offering camel rides to tourists. Slowly, more young people started getting camels around 2002. Back then, the income wasn’t much, sometimes we did it just to promote camel safaris. In 1998, I even took a camel to Rumbak when there were no tourists in Nubra. At that time, there were no proper roads from Palam to Rumbak and Zingchen," says Abdul Matin. In 1999, he brought the camels from Nubra to Leh, crossing Khardung La, to participate in the Ladakh Festival. Today, all 56 families who own camels depend on camel safaris as a source of livelihood.

Abdul Matin shares, “In 1996–97, I used to ferry international tourists on camel ride from Hunder to Diskit for Rs 1,000. After 2005–06, domestic tourists began visiting Nubra, and the government fixed the rate, now it is Rs 490 per ride on the sand dune. We now operate on a turn-wise system, which benefits both the owners and the camels, as it allows the animals to rest."

In 2021–22, the tourist inflow was good but these days, the numbers seem to have gone down in Ladakh. "I feel that relying solely on tourism is risky, it’s like the wind; sometimes it blows strong, and sometimes it disappears. We (Muslims) consume camel meat, and some Buddhists do too. I personally do not consume the camel milk, but many people, doctors and tourists alike, often ask for it,” he adds.

Talib Hussain, Senior Veterinary Pharmacist at the Chushot camel farm, says the camel farm was located in Nubra, but it was shifted to Chushot in 2015. "Currently, we have 11 camels at our farm. The Animal Husbandry Department sells camel wool to the public. While fine wool is priced at Rs 800 per kilogram, coarse wool is Rs 500 per kilogram. Additionally, we sell camel manure at Rs 10 per kilogram.”

Nubra’s double-humped camels are now caught in a quagmire. For the families who depend on them, they are the only means of their livelihood. But whether food, conservation efforts and infrastructure support can help them sustain for a long time remains to be seen. For now, the sand continues to hold the marks of their weary, enduring walk.