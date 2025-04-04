Will Fragrance Of Juniper Fade From Ladakh Landscape Amid Growing Demand, Over-Exploitation?

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Just like humans have individual fingerprints, so do fragrances. Delicate or strong, they have the ability to elevate us to a different level, while some stay for all times to come. Like the fragrance at a Buddhist monastery or a Ladakhi home - which emit a fragrance hard to define but soothing to the senses and easy to recognise - the Juniper or Shukpa. Woven into the lifestyle of Ladakh’s inhabitants, the fruit with a fragrance is used in this part of the world extensively for rituals, temple construction, and purification ceremonies.

However, of late, concerns have risen over over exploitation of the fruit as demand for Juniper surges particularly during festivals like Losar. Experts fear shrinking Juniper forests rings an alarm about its conservation. As scientists and conservationists try to find options like tissue culture and controlled cultivation, they feel it is also important to balance cultural practices with ecological preservation even in the face of a crisis.

Sacred Lhato in Ladakh (Special Arrangement)

Juniper, known locally as Shukpa and found in Ladakh, consists of four species, Juniperus semiglobosa (the state tree), Juniperus polycarpos, Juniperus communis, and Juniperus recurva. Researchers suggest that Juniperus semiglobosa and Juniperus polycarpos are most commonly used for religious and cultural purposes, and they are also the species most abundant in Ladakh.

On the crucial ecological role the Juniper plays to prevent soil erosion, support biodiversity, and even purify the air, botanist Dr. Konchok Dorjay says there are three key aspects of its importance, including its sacred, religious, and cultural uses.

“Juniper has 3-4 species in Ladakh like Juniperus semiglobosa, which is the state tree. Another is Juniperus polycarpos, recognised as a distinct species and both are found commonly in Ladakh. These two species are primarily used for religious and cultural purposes. The other two species are Juniperus communis and Juniperus recurve,” the botanist says.

Juniper in the mountains (Special Arrangement)

As per tradition, Juniper is used in Lhato (a structure with a bunch of juniper twigs in a small square wall made of clay, bricks or/and stone) which is replaced with fresh branches during Ladakhi Losar (New Year). It is believed that divine spirits reside in the Lhato. Secondly, Juniper is used as air purifier too. It is used along with other flowers found in the high mountains. Even Juniper branches are put inside the statues along with Juniper powder as it is considered pure, clean and sacred, and its aroma is pleasant.

Speaking on Juniper's ecological importance, Dorjay says in Ladakh the natural forests are mostly Juniper forests, whereas cultivated forests are primarily made up of poplar and salix trees. "However, the natural Juniper forests are declining. And it is a matter of concern as Juniper plays a crucial role in developing and maintaining the ecosystem, helping to sustain ecological balance,” he informs.

Further, the roots of Juniper are deeply rooted and spread widely, which helps bind the soil and prevent soil erosion. Juniper berries serve as an important source of food, also consumed by birds and foxes. The trees provide shelter to many birds and animals. "The soil on which Juniper grows becomes home to many insects, such as ants, fungi and bacteria that are not visible to the naked eye. This creates a micro-ecosystem and microclimate. The rodents often make their homes in an environment where Juniper forests grow,” Dorjay states.

Growing demand for Juniper

Discussing the growing demand, Dorjay says, “During Ladakhi Losar, around one quintal Juniper is used by two to three families. Approximately 50-100 quintals of Juniper are used across Ladakh during this time. As a result, the tree has been over-exploited. In the past, Juniper was also used as timber, and you can still see it in many monasteries and palaces, where it was used as pillars or logs in the roofs.”

Juniper tree in Ladakh (Special Arrangement)

As per the Leh Forest Department data, Juniper Polybag plants were distributed in many monastery lands on a trial basis in 2022 (April-May). A total of 150 plants were allocated across 19 monasteries, categorised under three ranges: Leh Range, Nubra Range, and Khalsi Range. While the Leh Range, covering prominent monasteries like Hemis, Chemray, and Thiksey, received the highest number of plants, the Nubra Range, which includes Diskit, Samstanling, and Yarma Gonbo, got a share of the allocation. Similarly, the Khalsi Range, featuring monasteries such as Lamayuru and Likir, receives a smaller portion.

The Leh Forest Division has also undertaken Juniper preservation project, covering a total of 59.82 hectares across various locations in Ladakh which will continue from 2020 to 2025, including areas in Khalsi, Nubra, and Leh, with sites such as Hanu Tharana, Turtuk Juniper Area, and Leh Monasteries that are covered under schemes like SDP and CAMPA.

Dorjey says currently the main concern is conservation which includes methods like in-situ and ex-situ approaches.

As per the Institute of Sciences, Nagpur,

The advantages of in-situ conservation are, the flora and fauna live in natural habitats without human interference; The life cycles of the organisms and their evolution progresses in a natural way; provides the required green cover and its associated benefits to our environment; It is less expensive and easy to manage and the interests of the indigenous people are also protected. On the other hand, ex-Situ Conservation is the preservation of components of biological diversity outside their natural habitats. This involves conservation of genetic resources, as well as wild and cultivated or species, and draws on a diverse body of techniques and facilities. Such strategies include establishment of botanical gardens, zoos, conservation strands and gene, pollen seed, seedling, tissue culture and DNA banks.

Juniper is found in villages across Nubra, Sham, Hanu Batalik, Wanla, Hanupata, Kanji, Chilling, and Sumdha.

Juniper berries also known as female cone (Special Arrangement)

Meanwhile, Lundup Dorjai, Skurbuchan, Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, shares, “In my constituency, Juniper is found in areas such as Skurbuchan, Dha Valley, Skurbuchan Valley, Hanu Valley, Achinathang Valley, and the Wasu Dho area. In Dha Beema and Hanu Valley, the community has preserved the Juniper very well. They do not allow other people to take it or cut randomly, And if someone is caught doing so, they impose a fine.”

However, Dorjay says awareness is crucial for conservation. "It is time to declare the Juniperus semi-globosa as the state tree which can aid in its conservation. However, he feels more surveys and research using scientific technology are needed to effectively propagate it. "The dilemma lies in balancing the preservation of traditions with conservation efforts, if we restrict its use for religious purposes, we risk losing traditional practices, but if we continue using it extensively, it impacts the conservation of Juniper,” he says.

One possible solution is to cultivate Juniper through tissue culture and propagation, allowing us to use cultivated Juniper for religious purposes while preserving the natural populations, he advises. "Another issue is that Juniper regeneration is slow, and its viability is low. For example, if we plant 100 seeds, only about 5% may grow due to factors like hard seed coverings, infections, and the collection of seeds at an immature stage. This is why natural growth is limited, and it poses a major threat to Juniper's decline due to both anthropogenic and natural factors,” he informs.



