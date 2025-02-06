Leh: A stunning time-lapse video shot by Astrophotographer and Engineer, Dorje Angchuk from the serene landscapes of Hanle in Ladakh showcases the rotation of earth around its axis as the stars stand still.

Dorje Angchuk, Engineer-In-Charge, Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle, Ladakh, which is a field station of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, explains that the idea for this time-lapse video stemmed from a question of whether a timelapse video can be shot so that students can see the Earth's rotation through a video and understand the concept of Earth's rotation.

Ladakh Astrophotographer Captures Earth's Rotation In Stunning 24-Hour Time-Lapse (ETV Bharat)

"The stars remain still, but the Earth never stops spinning," says Dorje Angchuk as he shares his experience of filming this timelapse video which tested his equipment's endurance and patience.

He says, "I initially framed the Orion constellation on the first night, but it was too high in the sky for my latitude. The extreme cold made things even tougher, draining batteries faster and pushing my equipment to its limits. Over 3-4 nights of perfecting it, I faced multiple setbacks, camera storage issues, battery failures, timer malfunctions, and aspect ratio mismatches."

However, all these setbacks didn’t stop him from reaching his goal which was to capture a full 24-hour time-lapse, revealing the transition from day to night and back again.

He added, "Each attempt taught me something new, forcing me to refine my setup.” While there are time-lapse videos of daytime and nighttime already available, the aspect that sets apart this video is that it is a time-lapse of an entire 24-hour day showcasing the entire rotation.

Illuminating this aspect, he says, "When trying to capture both the day sky and night sky one has to ensure that the camera settings are also changed accordingly as they require varying aspects for the camera control. So while trying to capture such a time-lapse controlling the camera settings is a bit difficult and requires lots of practice."

Over the course of four gruelling nights with a tracker guiding the motion and a mobile setup controlling the exposure transitions, he finally managed to capture a seamless sequence on the final day. Despite the successful attempt to capture the time-lapse video, post-processing presented new challenges for him. Due to inconsistencies in the framing, the video required cropping and in the end, Dorje Angchuk asserted that "the effort was worth it."

As his video has garnered quite the views on social media platforms, he is delighted that the goal with which he made the video has been achieved. “I have received calls from parents who mention that they have shown the time-lapse video to their kids and this helped them understand the concept of Earth’s rotation in an innovative learning experience," he added.