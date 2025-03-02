'Little Things That Inspire': Ladakh Artists Tsering Gurmet And Tashi Namgial Breathe Life Into History And Folklore

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Art is an integral part of any culture. At a time when our attention span has taken a plunge due to the consumption of digital media and visual representations have taken over the written form, any attempt to revive part of one's culture through traditional arts is noteworthy.

Two artists in Ladakh are doing just that as they employ their skills to create breathtaking visuals of different aspects of Ladakhi culture.

When one enters Leh, they are greeted by a magnificent statue of King Singay Namgyal, popularly known as the 'Lion King of Ladakh'. The 14-foot high bronze statue has the 17th-century king of the Namgyal dynasty sitting valiantly on a horse.

To see a part of your history come alive in the form of a sculpture is indeed a reminder for the locals and a perfect initiation for the tourists to know more about Ladakh and its past.

Bronze statue of King Singay Namgyal by Tsering Gurmet. (Special Arrangement)

The creator of this one-of-a-kind sculpture is Tsering Gurmet, a young Ladakhi who specialises in stone sculpting. The bronze sculpture by him is his first attempt in metal sculpting, and it has come out beyond his expectations.

From Kungyam village in eastern Ladakh, Gurmet had to dive into history books of his place and know everything there was to know about Singay Namgyal before he started sculpting his statue.

More work from Tsering Gurmet. (Special Arrangement)

"When I started researching King Singay Namgyal for the design of the statue, being in Ladakh gave me access to all the resources that I needed. I went through as many history books as I could so that I could find all the details. Working with bronze metal was also a challenge as casting of metal on such a big scale was happening for the first time, but in the end, the result was worth it," Gurmet told ETV Bharat.

His range of sculptures includes Himalayan Ibex and Black Necked Crane made from metal scraps, a Silicon statue installed at Kopan monastery in Nepal and a fiberglass statue installed at Ashoka Mission in Delhi. Gurmet has also participated in the 35th Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

Tsering Gurmet poses with his work, a sculpture of Himalayan Ibex. (Instagram)

The villagers of Shey, where Gurmet’s studio is located, often refer to him as Singey Namgyal, aptly reflecting the influence he has had through his sculptures.

While kings played an important role in shaping Ladakh’s history, folk songs played the part of carrying forward this history and ensuring that it is not lost in time.

Traditionally, folk songs were passed down through the practice of oral renditions and included stories of kings, queens, palaces and numerous other entities of Ladakh’s history. However, singing folk songs is on a rapid decline as the youth are not inclined to carrying forward this practice.

Taking an initiative towards the preservation of folk songs and envisaging these folk songs through the eyes of a painter is Tashi Namgial. He specialises in figurative painting, and his interest in folk songs has led him to give them a visual representation through his paintings.

Namgial's inspiration was his father, who also used to paint. His earliest memory of drawing goes back to when he was a young kid. He shares his first memory laughingly, "There used to be a salt packet product back in the day which used to have the image of a soldier. I used to copy and draw it and think I have done a pretty good copy, but then later on I realised it wasn’t as good.”

So what made Namgial fuse his painting skills with folk songs? "Many folk songs have stories behind them, and when you hear these stories, that makes the folk song even more beautiful, and the meaning becomes clear. As we know, the history of Ladakh is not documented in detail, and most of it is about kings. When we hear these folk songs and the stories behind them, it gives us a source to understand the way of life of our ancestors back then," he said.

Tashi Namgial (Special Arrangement)

Namgial's paintings include stories from folk songs that talk about individual voices. Such songs reflect happiness or sorrow, and for Namgial, these emotions offer the perspective of the individual and, through it, the society’s perspective at that time.

"It’s the little things that inspire me. I have been working on this series for a long time and hope I will soon showcase it through an exhibition," he said

Namgial has currently painted 8-9 folk songs, including his inspiration 'Chortain Spara Spuray', which describes the beauty of the Buddhist relic locally known as 'chortain.'.

Chortain Spara Spuray by Tashi Namgial. (Special Arrangement)

He explains, "Although the song talks about the beauty of the relic, when you hear the story behind it, the folk song becomes even more beautiful. The story goes on to talk about a two-headed pigeon that dies and is reunited in the next life near this relic, and that is how the folk song starts.”

“Another folk song that I have worked on recently is a folk song in Balti language. It talks about the perspective of a woman who is drowning in the water and is asking anyone who cares about her to throw an iron hook and rescue her. When you look at it metaphorically, I feel it talks about how the woman is drowning in worry and is maybe depressed. I felt that talking about mental distress at that time is such a great thing, when the topic is a taboo even today,” he said.