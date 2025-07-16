Kurukshetra: Displaying entrepreneurial spirit at the grassroots, Dimple Rani of Bapda village in Kurukshetra has emerged as an employment provider after making a small beginning at individual level.

She began with a modest investment of Rs 15,000 around eight years ago that was used for setting up a small business of making wicks for lamps. Today her turnover is into lakhs and she figures in the list of those who have created an identity through start ups.

Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

In the process she has provided employment to more than 100 women. Having completed a diploma in pharmacy, Dimple was never inclined to work for someone else. She always wanted to an employment provider.

Coming from a rural background, she faced many challenges but she was determined to have her way.

“I began with the thought that everyone worships at home and during the process lights a lamp in front of the God. That is how the idea struck of starting a unit to manufacture lamp wicks,” she said.

Dimple is now associated with a self help group. She said that although she had started on her own, she has also received help from the government.

Her husband Zile Singh is also helping her in the enterprise. He has assembled a machine on his own for making the wicks. More such machines were assembled and they have reached many houses where the women are making good money to run their households.

Having started from making cotton wicks, Dimple gradually moved towards making mauli (holy thread tied to the wrists during Puja) and also incense sticks. This is also manufactured by an indigenously assembled machine.

She disclosed, “We give a machine for Rs 10,000 along with raw material worth Rs 2000. The women associated with us use these to manufacture precuts which we purchase and then sell in the market,” Dimple explained the mechanism of her successful enterprise.

Having made a small start, the products are now being sold to other districts as well including Karnal, Kaithal, Yamunanagar and Ambala. There are several women associated with her for marketing the product.

The women associated with Dimple manager earn Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. These are women coming from rural backgrounds who have very little spare time since they have a lot of work to do at home.

“I wanted to help women who were at home and didn’t have money,” she said.

These more than 100 women acknowledge Dimple’s efforts that have made them self reliant and capable of contributing in the household expenditure.

“We can manage our expenses on our own and don’t have to ask anyone for money,” pointed out Anaj Kali who has been working with Dimple.

Dimple stands out as an example for the women of the country. She has achieved what she had dreamt of. She has not only become self reliant but has helped many others in becoming so.