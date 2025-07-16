ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST

3 Min Read

Kurukshetra: Displaying entrepreneurial spirit at the grassroots, Dimple Rani of Bapda village in Kurukshetra has emerged as an employment provider after making a small beginning at individual level.

She began with a modest investment of Rs 15,000 around eight years ago that was used for setting up a small business of making wicks for lamps. Today her turnover is into lakhs and she figures in the list of those who have created an identity through start ups.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

In the process she has provided employment to more than 100 women. Having completed a diploma in pharmacy, Dimple was never inclined to work for someone else. She always wanted to an employment provider.

Coming from a rural background, she faced many challenges but she was determined to have her way.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

“I began with the thought that everyone worships at home and during the process lights a lamp in front of the God. That is how the idea struck of starting a unit to manufacture lamp wicks,” she said.

Dimple is now associated with a self help group. She said that although she had started on her own, she has also received help from the government.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

Her husband Zile Singh is also helping her in the enterprise. He has assembled a machine on his own for making the wicks. More such machines were assembled and they have reached many houses where the women are making good money to run their households.

Having started from making cotton wicks, Dimple gradually moved towards making mauli (holy thread tied to the wrists during Puja) and also incense sticks. This is also manufactured by an indigenously assembled machine.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

She disclosed, “We give a machine for Rs 10,000 along with raw material worth Rs 2000. The women associated with us use these to manufacture precuts which we purchase and then sell in the market,” Dimple explained the mechanism of her successful enterprise.

Having made a small start, the products are now being sold to other districts as well including Karnal, Kaithal, Yamunanagar and Ambala. There are several women associated with her for marketing the product.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

The women associated with Dimple manager earn Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. These are women coming from rural backgrounds who have very little spare time since they have a lot of work to do at home.

“I wanted to help women who were at home and didn’t have money,” she said.

These more than 100 women acknowledge Dimple’s efforts that have made them self reliant and capable of contributing in the household expenditure.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

“We can manage our expenses on our own and don’t have to ask anyone for money,” pointed out Anaj Kali who has been working with Dimple.

Dimple stands out as an example for the women of the country. She has achieved what she had dreamt of. She has not only become self reliant but has helped many others in becoming so.

Read More

  1. From Tea Stall To Mt Everest: Meghalaya's Rifiness Warjri Aims For Seven Summits
  2. Behind Wheels, Ahead In Race: Sandhya Rani Majhi Becomes Odisha's First Woman Government Driver
  3. Tribal Women Of Andhra's Seethampeta Build Millet-Based Enterprise

Kurukshetra: Displaying entrepreneurial spirit at the grassroots, Dimple Rani of Bapda village in Kurukshetra has emerged as an employment provider after making a small beginning at individual level.

She began with a modest investment of Rs 15,000 around eight years ago that was used for setting up a small business of making wicks for lamps. Today her turnover is into lakhs and she figures in the list of those who have created an identity through start ups.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

In the process she has provided employment to more than 100 women. Having completed a diploma in pharmacy, Dimple was never inclined to work for someone else. She always wanted to an employment provider.

Coming from a rural background, she faced many challenges but she was determined to have her way.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

“I began with the thought that everyone worships at home and during the process lights a lamp in front of the God. That is how the idea struck of starting a unit to manufacture lamp wicks,” she said.

Dimple is now associated with a self help group. She said that although she had started on her own, she has also received help from the government.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

Her husband Zile Singh is also helping her in the enterprise. He has assembled a machine on his own for making the wicks. More such machines were assembled and they have reached many houses where the women are making good money to run their households.

Having started from making cotton wicks, Dimple gradually moved towards making mauli (holy thread tied to the wrists during Puja) and also incense sticks. This is also manufactured by an indigenously assembled machine.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

She disclosed, “We give a machine for Rs 10,000 along with raw material worth Rs 2000. The women associated with us use these to manufacture precuts which we purchase and then sell in the market,” Dimple explained the mechanism of her successful enterprise.

Having made a small start, the products are now being sold to other districts as well including Karnal, Kaithal, Yamunanagar and Ambala. There are several women associated with her for marketing the product.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

The women associated with Dimple manager earn Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. These are women coming from rural backgrounds who have very little spare time since they have a lot of work to do at home.

“I wanted to help women who were at home and didn’t have money,” she said.

These more than 100 women acknowledge Dimple’s efforts that have made them self reliant and capable of contributing in the household expenditure.

Dimple Rani from Kurukshetra turned as Rs 15,000 wick making startup into a successful enterprise, now employing over 100 rural women.
Kurukshetra's Dimple Turns Employment Provider To Many Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

“We can manage our expenses on our own and don’t have to ask anyone for money,” pointed out Anaj Kali who has been working with Dimple.

Dimple stands out as an example for the women of the country. She has achieved what she had dreamt of. She has not only become self reliant but has helped many others in becoming so.

Read More

  1. From Tea Stall To Mt Everest: Meghalaya's Rifiness Warjri Aims For Seven Summits
  2. Behind Wheels, Ahead In Race: Sandhya Rani Majhi Becomes Odisha's First Woman Government Driver
  3. Tribal Women Of Andhra's Seethampeta Build Millet-Based Enterprise

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KURUKSHETRA DIMPLE RANI SUCCESSDIYA BATI BUSINESS AT HOMESTARTUP SUCCESS STORYEMPLOYMENT TO RURAL WOMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.