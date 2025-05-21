ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kullu Women Give Healthy Makeover To Momos

Kullu: Weaning children away from junk food has turned out to be a big challenge for the parents in the last few years. Momos have been ruling the roost among the junk foods for quite some time now. One may not find any other fast food in localities across the cities but momo stalls are omnipresent.

So the challenge has been transforming junk food with its harmful effects into something nutritious so that the craving also gets satiated while there is no harm to an individual’s health.

One such solution has been derived by a women’s self help group (SHG) Anugrah in Kullu in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. The women associated with the SHG are dishing out wheat flour momos made from spinach and beetroot at the Peepal fair in Dhalpur grounds in the town.

This is a mouth watering delicacy and since the flour used is that of wheat instead of maida, the health of the consumer does not stand compromised. It’s a perfect fusion of Chinese and organic food.

The spinach and beetroot juices give a colourful appearance to the momos making them more attractive. The Anugrah stall has been set up under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).

The SHG is also offering sidus made from kodo flour. Sidu is a traditional Himachali dish. It is a kind of steamed bread or bun normally made from wheat flour filled with savoury ingredients like lentils, nuts and jiggery. Kodo is one of the hardiest millets found in rural India. Its flour is a far better option as compared to the wheat available in the market.

The SHG affiliates have been busy making these momos and sidus as they are very popular with the visitors. The high sale is yielding monetary benefits to them as well besides the customers getting a new taste.