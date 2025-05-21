Kullu Women Give Healthy Makeover To Momos

Kullu: Weaning children away from junk food has turned out to be a big challenge for the parents in the last few years. Momos have been ruling the roost among the junk foods for quite some time now. One may not find any other fast food in localities across the cities but momo stalls are omnipresent.
So the challenge has been transforming junk food with its harmful effects into something nutritious so that the craving also gets satiated while there is no harm to an individual’s health.
One such solution has been derived by a women’s self help group (SHG) Anugrah in Kullu in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. The women associated with the SHG are dishing out wheat flour momos made from spinach and beetroot at the Peepal fair in Dhalpur grounds in the town.
This is a mouth watering delicacy and since the flour used is that of wheat instead of maida, the health of the consumer does not stand compromised. It’s a perfect fusion of Chinese and organic food.
The spinach and beetroot juices give a colourful appearance to the momos making them more attractive. The Anugrah stall has been set up under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).
The SHG is also offering sidus made from kodo flour. Sidu is a traditional Himachali dish. It is a kind of steamed bread or bun normally made from wheat flour filled with savoury ingredients like lentils, nuts and jiggery. Kodo is one of the hardiest millets found in rural India. Its flour is a far better option as compared to the wheat available in the market.
The SHG affiliates have been busy making these momos and sidus as they are very popular with the visitors. The high sale is yielding monetary benefits to them as well besides the customers getting a new taste.
This stall has been provided free to the SHG under the NULM and it is for the first time that these women are participating in the fair. “Our SHG is two years old and has seven members,” disclosed group member Payal Rana.
She said that the idea to set up a stall selling momos made from spinach and beetroot juice was given by her daughter. The child had stated that while one finds momos everywhere, no one is preparing a healthy version of this snack. She suggested her mother try making momos with wheat flour while kneading beetroot and spinach with it.
“This idea was approved by our SHG and we went ahead to execute it. The visitors to the fair have also approved it saying that the children are taking in nutritional components of spinach and beetroot which prevent the hemoglobin levels from coming down,” Payal added.
The momos with spinach are being sold as green momos while those with beetroot are being sold as pink momos. No ajinomoto is used in their preparation while fresh vegetables are added in their filling.
The SHG members are also involved in knitting and sewing apparel which they sell besides making edible items and pickles which they market. The SHGs get loans under the NULM for promoting livelihood.
Another SHG member Bhag Dasi said, “The SHGs not only empower women economically but also provide an opportunity to showcase their talents. My economic condition has improved after learning various crafts like sewing, knitting and preparing edibles.”
She suggested to other women to become a part of the SHG movement. Similarly, another member Hemlata said, “I learnt the tricks of beautician trade. It has helped me contribute to meeting the family expenses.” The pink and green momos have taken the visitors to the fair by storm. They are a rage among the children.