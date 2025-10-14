ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kondapalli Craft Reimagined: Tradition Meets Innovation In Wooden Artistry

Kondapalli: The centuries-old art of Kondapalli doll making, known for its vibrant colours and intricate craftsmanship, is evolving to embrace new ideas and consumer preferences. Traditionally, artisans focused on a few types of dolls depicting mythological characters, village scenes, or folk tales. Today, however, these artists are experimenting with innovative designs, blending tradition with modern tastes.

Recently, a remarkable creation caught attention: a model of Tirumala Hill, commissioned by a resident of Hyderabad. The artists used pinewood sourced from local forests along with decorative materials to craft a miniature model of the hill. Every detail was meticulously designed: steps winding up the hill, roads, temples, and houses were reproduced to create a lifelike representation of the sacred site. The combination of traditional carving techniques and creative materials gave the model both authenticity and artistic appeal.

Once completed, the Tirumala Hill model was carefully packed to prevent any damage during transit and sent safely to Hyderabad by parcel. The artists expressed their enthusiasm, noting that such custom orders encourage them to experiment further and expand the traditional scope of Kondapalli dolls. They added that future creations could be made even more attractive and detailed based on the ideas and requests of customers.

Artisans emphasised that this evolution in their craft does not diminish the cultural significance of Kondapalli dolls. Instead, it bridges heritage and innovation, allowing the craft to thrive in contemporary markets while preserving its traditional essence. Collectors, devotees, and art enthusiasts now have the opportunity to own unique pieces that tell stories beyond the classic characters.