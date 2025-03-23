Kolkata's Iconic New Market Yearns For Renovation

Kolkata: Be it Durga Puja, Eid or Christmas, any festivity will see a pool of shoppers in the iconic Sir Stuart Saunders Hogg (SS Hogg) Market alias New Market at the heart of Kolkata. Never go by its name having a market, as it is a celebration of tradition, primarily in festivals.

However, this sesquicentennial public market is in a dilapidated state, thanks to government apathy. Renovation plans have been in place for quite some time, but the will or lack of it has made the process more dilatory. Amid this, the market has been recommended to be fitted with central air-conditioning (AC).

The state's Municipal and Urban Development Minister cum Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim, has spoken about the plan in the assembly. However, buyers and sellers aren't ready to subscribe to the new gimmick.

Although this plan has been welcomed from all quarters, doubts surfaced over its implementation. According to traders, even after hearing about the renovation for a long time, not a single step has been initiated. "Let this humongous market, which is in a dilapidated state, regain its health, and then comes the air-conditioning part," say traders.

Although many people are feeling the heat, the city is currently clinging onto hope for the traditional market built in the British era.

The entrace to the SS Hogg Market. (ETV Bharat)

History of New Market

Built in 1874, New Market is one of the vestiges of British Calcutta. The history of the construction of New Market also includes a shameless display of colonial glory at that time. Dalhousie Square was home to some of the oldest English speakers in the city. Its residents used to shop at the nearby Tiretta Bazaar and Lalbazar.

With time, more British officials and traders started thronging the city and established new settlements in the Kansaitola, Dharmatala and Chowringhee areas. By 1850, the entire city had come under the colonial grip. In addition to openly expressing contempt for the 'black locals' here, the Britishers also hated and mocked the fact that they had to rub shoulders with the natives in the market area.

'All Whites Market'

According to the demands of the English residents, then Calcutta Municipality formed a special committee in 1871 which proposed the construction of an 'All Whites Market', i.e. a white market, which would be reserved for only British residents. Similarly, the Corporation purchased Lindsay Street and the dilapidated Fenwick Market on it had to yield place to the new structure. Richard Roskell Bayne, the architect employed with the East Indian Railway Company, was entrusted with the responsibility of designing a new market complex. The Mackintosh Company was in charge of the construction.

Rechristened after Sir Stuart Saunders Hogg

On January 1, 1874, the doors of the New Market were left azar to English residents. A wide area was designated outside the market to park horse-drawn carriages. After the inauguration, Britishers from all over the country used to visit Kolkata to shop in the new establishment. Due to the special contribution of the then Calcutta Municipal Corporation chairman Sir Stuart Saunders Hogg (SS Hogg), this market was officially named after him on December 2, 1903. Later, this name was abbreviated to Hogg Market, but the previous local name of New Market continued to be its identity.

The market houses over 3,000 shops. (ETV Bharat)

Victorian-Gothic Architecture

This single-storey market was built on the Victorian-Gothic model. There are eight blocks in eight arches. That is, there is one block per arch. Currently, the market is home to 3,000 which pays over Rs 25 crore revenue in the treasury of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) every financial year.

About 46 46 markets in the city fall under KMC's jurisdiction and the highest revenue comes from New Market. However, due to its age, this market is now dilapidated as the architecture of various parts is gradually coming off. The pillars and walls have developed cracks while several doors and windows have been damaged permanently. Despite the dire need, KMC has not taken up any renovation work for years. However, the initiative for renovation was taken two years ago.

The Idea of Renovation

Recently, in response to a question raised by Trinamool MLA Apurba Sarkar during the Question Hour in the state Assembly, Hakim said the government has started the renovation work of New Market in compliance with a longstanding demand. "On November 21, 2023, the state government allocated Rs 26 crore for the renovation of this traditional market. Jadavpur University has already been tasked as a consultant to carry out the work," Hakim said.

He said the renovation work will be carried out only after Jadavpur University informs about its plans for the method to be followed. The issue of making it centrally air-conditioned will also be kept in mind while renovating and redecorating the market remains a priority, he added.

The market was bulilt on Victorian-Gothic style. (ETV Bharat)

"The minister has realised that there is a need to make a 150-year-old traditional market air-conditioned. This will be a necessary step if we want to compete with various malls across the city. We applaud his proposal. However, we do not have a proper system for parking cars. And all the necessary work, even beyond AC, needs to be done first. The Hogg Market is in a dilapidated condition. Starting from the toilets, the drainage system is not proper. This market is being washed away even in sporadic rain. It needs a radical overhaul," Hogg Market general secretary Uday Kumar Sahu said.

"We welcome this plan. If the renovation work is done quickly and the market has air-conditioning, then nothing can be better than this. However, despite getting approval for the renovation work of Rs 26 crore, no work has been carried out yet. Only plans are there. The market gets flooded with water even with a little rain and water seeps through the roof," Hogg Market president Ashok Kumar Gupta said.

Seismic Beams to Prevent Vibrations

On the instructions of the Heritage Conservation Committee, the renovation permit has been granted by preserving all features of the heritage. Jadavpur University has drawn up a blueprint for the renovation plan. The surprise in the instructions given by the university professors for the renovation work was to protect this 150-year-old building from vibrations. Experts from the university have suggested providing seismic beams to protect the structure. A detailed project report has been prepared as per their instructions.

The report said with the new system, this mammoth market will not be shaken even during an earthquake. "In a house that does not have any concrete beams, but is made entirely of bricks, there is a possibility of the bricks developing cracks in the event of an earthquake. To reduce that possibility, seismic bands need to be used. They have to be installed all around the outside of the market. As a result, if an earthquake takes place, the impact of the vibrations will not directly fall on the structure, but on that band," Gokul Mondal, professor at the Department of Construction Engineering at Jadavpur University, said.

The roof of New Market is in poor condition. (ETV Bharat)

"As a result, the structure will be saved. This method will be used to renovate the 150-year-old building. To do this, the work would have to be done from outside like a guardwall. However, there are many shops inside it which will have to be moved out temporarily. We have informed the municipal authorities about that need. If they make this arrangement, this seismic band can be installed in a very short time. If this band is installed successfully, it will be possible to do other renovation works seamlessly," he added.

Thoughts on Implementation

The principal concern now is to implement the expert suggestion. According to KMC sources, "To do this work, a small part of the market wall would have to be demolished, which is next to impossible in the current situation. There are illegal hawkers all over the outer wall of this market who have built wooden and iron structures in some places. All these will have to be dismantled for the installation of the seismic bands."

Foreigners inside the market. (ETV Bharat)

"This band will be placed all around the Market. For that, two-and-a-half feet of soil would have to be dug. It will be like a guard wall. To do the work, several shops outside and inside would have to be moved elsewhere temporarily. If work is done inside the market, those shops will have to be fixed again. The compensation or cost for this has not been calculated earlier. The Jadavpur University experts have been asked again to come up with a possible estimate of this compensation and rehabilitation cost for their evaluation. We will send it to the government. The work would have to be done with a lot of patience. It is undoubtedly time-taking," a KMC official said.