Kolkata: Since the British era, the love for the fragrance of Kolkata's 'exclusive' perfumes has stood the test of time, attracting everyone irrespective of age, class or background. Within a 100-meter radius of Kolkata's Nakhoda Masjid on Chitpur and Zakaria Street is the historic attar or ittar (perfume) market where the smell of the past still lingers. It is the smell of colonial Kolkata, the smell of the enduring fragrance of attar.

Around 200 years old, the attar market has its roots before the revolt of 1857, when some perfumers from Lucknow had moved to Kolkata.

Kolkata's 200-Year-Old Attar Shop That Once Had Tagore, Netaji And Nehru As Customers (ETV Bharat)

Home to a myriad exotic scents, the attar shops at Chitpur and Zakaria Street and Maulana Shaukat Ali Lane near Kolkata's Burrabazar are stacked with iridescent, shiny, beautiful crystal containers and mini decanters filled with small portions of yellow, red, green and purple liquids that contribute to a distinctly bohemian ambience.

The oldest perfume shop in Kolkata was owned by 'Haji Khuda Bukhsh Nabi Bukhsh' of the yore, who shifted here in 1824 and stayed near Maulana Shaukat Ali Road. The perfume of Haji Khuda Bukhsh Nabi Bukhsh from Maulana Shaukat Ali Street in Kalutara, North Kolkata, remains popular to this day. The baton was passed on to next generations, with the current owners of this shop being Niazuddin Allah Bakhsh and his nephew.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Niazuddin said that his ancestors came to Kolkata from Lucknow in 1800 as Lucknow was in a state of political crisis at that time.

Niazuddin said, "Our ancestors then moved to Kolkata and started this business here. The shop has been in existence since 1824. I am the eighth generation and have continued the trade."

Established in 1824, this shop has doing perfume business for over 200 years now. Around hundred types of perfumes are made from the extract of various fragrant flowers. These perfumes from Haji Khuda Bukhsh Nabi Bukhsh are also supplied to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and countries in the Middle East. The perfumes here range from Rs 30 to Rs 30,000. The attars themselves have lovely names like Firdausi, Shahi, Gulab, Khus, Hayati, Shama, Beli, Apsara, Maulsari, as if they're selected for their future extraordinary, indescribable scents.

Glimpse Into The Historic Past

In the 1800s, Sheikh Jan Muhammad and his family moved to Kolkata from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with business papers. At that time, Lucknow was in the grip of several disputes and conflicts. Alongside business problems, kings and zamindars from both within and outside the country, especially in Bengal, were facing difficulty in acquiring the perfumes made by Sheikh Jan Muhammad. Fearing they would lose their favourite scents, the nawabs and zamindars of Bengal requested Sheikh Jan Muhammad to bring his business to Kolkata; and he complied.

He started living in Beleghata and set up a perfume factory in the Sealdah Meeting Room area. Later, in 1824, he bought a shop at 87 Maulana Shawkat Ali Street, Kalutara, North Kolkata, and started a permanent business there. While several perfume shops now operate in the area near the Nakhoda Mosque on Zakaria Street, showcasing modern lighting and flashy advertisements, Haji Khuda Bukhsh Nabi Bukhsh's perfume business has continued at its own pace, while only ownership has changed, being passed down through generations.

Netaji, Tagore, Nehru Were Customers

Interestingly, Niazuddin revealed that freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru were frequent buyers of these perfumes once.

"We have heard from our grandfather that in the 1940s, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used to come to our shop with his friends. He was very fond of attar. Even Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru used to come to our shop whenever he came to Kolkata." Niazuddin said.

Not only that, renowned Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore was one of our famous buyers, he added.

Believed to have been derived from the Persian word 'itr' (meaning perfume), it's an essential oil harnessed from natural perfume oil derived from botanical sources like flowers, spices, herbs and barks. It is generally extracted by hydro or steam distillation into a wood base before it is packaged and sold. Bengali literature is replete with mentions of attar adorning rich babus as they attended jalshas. The modern Bengali youth is also attracted to enduring fragrance of attar; they love to buy it during festivals, special occasions and for regular use as well.

Niazuddin, the current owner, said, "There is demand for the perfumes throughout the year, and it increases during certain seasons like from Shab-e-Barat to Eid. Similarly, the shop sees huge rush during Durga Puja. Many Bengali Hindu brothers also use these perfumes. Marwari brothers come too. Fragrance has no religion. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians have all been united and are drawn to this fragrance."