Kolkas' Elephants Live Life Kingsize, Beat The Heat With Fruits & Mud Baths Inside Melghat Tiger Reserve

Kolkas (Amravati, Maharashtra): Jayashri, Lakshmi, Sundarmala, and Champakali are chilling in the summer heat, having probably the best time of their lives. In the midst of Melghat, surrounded by the dense canopy of Semadoh forest range, the four gentle giants, considered the stars of the local safari, are being pampered with extra love. They are being fed fruit diet and left to chill with mud bath.

Cherished members of the forest family, these elephants, are common point of attraction for every tourist who takes the elephant ride through the lush Kolkas terrain.

Kolkas' Elephants Beat The Heat With Fruits Diet & Mudbaths Inside Melghat Tiger Reserve In Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

As temperatures soar in Vidarbha region, forest officials have taken steps to keep the elephants cool and comfortable. Twice a week, the elephants are fed watermelon, considered their favourite. Ensuring this diet is Semadoh Forest Range Officer Pradeep Talkhandkar who personally brings 60 kilograms of fresh watermelon from the local markets in Semadoh and Harisal.

“Elephants too feel the heat like humans. So watermelon helps them stay hydrated and refreshed,” Talkhandkar says, as he keeps looking on at the pachyderms devouring the watermelons at an equal pace.

Jayashri, the oldest among them is 90 and served watermelon in pieces, cut and hand-fed by her mahouts. The youngers one Lakshmi, Sundarmala, and Champakali, however, do not wait till the fruit is cut, they prefer biting into the whole fruit with glee.

Kolkas' Elephants Beat The Heat With Fruits Diet & Mudbaths Inside Melghat Tiger Reserve In Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

Irrespective of the weather, every elephant at Kolkas is fed a special diet every day. According to the forest officials, one elephant consumes 10 kg of thick chapatis, made from a mix of flour, jaggery, oil, and salt. For the feed, the preparations begin from early in the morning. Explaining the details, they say, 10 kg of flour, half a kg of jaggery, half a kg of oil, and half a kg of salt are mixed and a dough which is rich and nutritious is prepared. Together they are rolled into thick 'polya' (chapatis).

The expenses for food are met with a government grant of Rs 25,000 per month for their upkeep, which includes food, water, and veterinary care. Jayashri, now retired, receives a pension, and her care remains top priority for the officials.

Kolkas' Elephants Beat The Heat With Fruits Diet & Mudbaths Inside Melghat Tiger Reserve In Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

Even tourists get so attached to the elephants within a short span of their safari that they donate fruits or money. The visiting veterinarians are no exception, they too chip in to buy treats for the animals.

Apart from food, the elephants also have a bath ritual, literally. Afternoon, around 2.30 pm, the elephants are taken to Sipna River for bath, which is a daily affair. With summer drying up the water levels, the mud layer makes the elephants even merrier. They roll in the muddy terrains and get up only when forced to retire for the day.

It is between 9 am and 12 noon and again from 4 pm to 5.30 pm, that the gentle giants offer tourists a ride to explore the wilderness of Melghat.