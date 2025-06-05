ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ghost Railway Station Kohdad Where Not One Train Has Stopped In The Last Five Years

Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: Kohdad railway station has stood still since the past five years, literally. The wall clock has stopped ticking, the benches - broken relics of the past, stand mute witness to the growing moss and undergrowth. Abandoned, the surroundings do not have a semblance about any activity taking place. The only regulars here are goats and nostalgia the locals share.

The railway station situated close to Khandwa, once used to be a buzzing pit stop. Passengers used to board and alight at the station till Covid pandemic struck. Usually the Katni-Bhusaval passenger would stop here for a minute or two. But in 2020, the train was upgraded to become an express. And Kohdad? It got… ghosted.

Railway Passengers Alert: Ghost Station Kohdad Where None Stops, Neither Trains, Nor Traveller (ETV Bharat)

Train was the only means to sell vegetables and do shopping in Khandwa city but that is no more the case.

“There was a time when we had two weekly markets to sell vegetables. We would used to catch the morning train to Nepanagar and be back by evening. But now not one train for us. The vegetables only stare at blank village markets and we return with meagre earning,” jokes Latif Khan, a resident whose income derailed with the change in train schedule.