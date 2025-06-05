Ghost Railway Station Kohdad Where Not One Train Has Stopped In The Last Five Years

Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: Kohdad railway station has stood still since the past five years, literally. The wall clock has stopped ticking, the benches - broken relics of the past, stand mute witness to the growing moss and undergrowth. Abandoned, the surroundings do not have a semblance about any activity taking place. The only regulars here are goats and nostalgia the locals share.
The railway station situated close to Khandwa, once used to be a buzzing pit stop. Passengers used to board and alight at the station till Covid pandemic struck. Usually the Katni-Bhusaval passenger would stop here for a minute or two. But in 2020, the train was upgraded to become an express. And Kohdad? It got… ghosted.
Train was the only means to sell vegetables and do shopping in Khandwa city but that is no more the case.
“There was a time when we had two weekly markets to sell vegetables. We would used to catch the morning train to Nepanagar and be back by evening. But now not one train for us. The vegetables only stare at blank village markets and we return with meagre earning,” jokes Latif Khan, a resident whose income derailed with the change in train schedule.
Youngsters too used the stoppage to board train when they had to go to far off places for job or classes.
It’s nearly five years since a train has stopped at Kohdad rendering the platform defunct. It seems more like an unofficial museum of lost purpose.
When Kohdad was functional, it was a place where people met, interacted, enjoyed tea and snacks.
“In 1960, when there was a drought, water to the trains was provided from here. Now no one remembers these things,” quips Ramnarayan Dashore from nearby Taklikala village.
Meanwhile, MP Gyaneshwar Patil said that along with Kohdad, there has been a demand to restart the stoppage of passenger trains at Bagmar and Chandni stations of Burhanpur district. Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena has directed the officials to make necessary changes, Patil added.
The tracks are fine and the bridge is sturdy. And the trains passing by only ignite hope among people that the station will once again be a railway halt and their businesses and studies will resume in the usual way. Until then, Kohdad and its people wait.
