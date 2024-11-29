Kitty 'Eva' Stamps As First Pet Passenger To Arrive Kerala By Flying All Way From Doha

Thiruvananthapuram: Eva, a one-year-old hybrid kitten, imprinted her name by becoming the first pet passenger to land at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) under new regulations allowing the import of domestic animals from abroad.
The kitten is owned by K.A. Ramachandran, hailing from Chelakkara in Thrissur district, who arrived Thursday morning after flying all the way from Doha to Kerala on Air India flight AI 954. It marks the first time a pet has entered Kerala since the certification for importing domestic animals was granted in October.
Ramachandran lauded the excellent service provided by the CIAL management, which handled Eva's arrival smoothly. Expressing gratitude, the owner said, "The customs and immigration procedures were completed swiftly, allowing us to exit without delay".
CIAL introduced the ‘Pet Export’ facility in July this year, becoming the only airport in Kerala to offer such services. The airport received approval from the Animal Quarantine & Certification Service (A.Q.C.S.) under the Central Department of Animal Husbandry, making it a key hub for the import and export of pets. The airport now features a pet station with comprehensive amenities, veterinary doctor services, and a quarantine centre.
Interestingly, the CIAL officials now announced another pet's arrival, a puppy, from Belgium on Saturday morning, further cementing the airport’s role as a key player in the growing trend of international pet travel.
