Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

Hyderabad: Amidst the romantic allure, there exists a day dedicated solely to the beautiful expression of love through a simple yet profound gesture: the kiss. The seventh day of Valentine's week is observed as Kiss Day on February 13, a delightful occasion celebrated with fervour and tenderness.

Kisses, often referred to as the language of love, transcend barriers of language and culture, conveying emotions that words sometimes fail to articulate. A kiss can express adoration, passion, comfort, and even forgiveness, making it a powerful tool in nurturing and strengthening relationships.

The origin of kissing can be traced back to around 1,500 BCE. According to Professor Vaughn Bryant, chair of the Texas Aggie’s department of anthropology and an expert on the history of kissing, the first mention of a kiss in a book in ancient East India was in the Rigveda.

By the 1400’s, as Europeans began their journey of conquest and discovery around the world, kissing was unheard of in many places. It is believed that kissing became popular during the Victorian Era in the 1800’s and early 1900’s.

Kissing in public is often considered an improper public display of affection, so lovers would often share their love in private or at a closed door. Valentine’s Day, a day dedicated to expressing love, remains to be the perfect opportunity for lovers to share a kiss. As the tradition grew, Kiss Day was created as a standalone celebration.

On Kiss Day, lovers, partners, and friends alike come together to celebrate this intimate act of affection. It's a day to revel in the sweetness of stolen kisses, to relish the warmth of tender embraces, and to cherish the bond shared with loved ones. For couples, Kiss Day offers an opportunity to reignite the flames of passion and reaffirm their love for each other. Whether it's a gentle peck on the cheek or a passionate embrace, every kiss serves as a reminder of the deep connection shared between two souls.