King Of Fruits Stands Tall On National Mango Day

Presently, he is proudly growing varieties like Noor Jahan, Apple Mango, Banana Mango, Shah Jahan, Sonpari, American Beauty, Dokme Purple, Van Laxmi, Mango Rang, Hong Nu, Choko Nam, Bruin King, Coconut Mango, Butter Mango, Mistri Dana etc. in his orchard.

Having retired as a teacher in 2012, Patel decided to grow mangoes in his 1.5 bigha farmland, and he procured saplings of varieties of mangoes grown in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Sri Lanka and Philippines etc from a nursery in Maharashtra.

On this day, it is pertinent to visit Acharya Kantibhai Patel of Kandolpara village in Vansda of Navsari, who has established a palace for this king of fruits. He is growing no less than 32 varieties of mango in a single orchard.

This day comes at a time when the majority of varieties of this fruit are available in the market, and it is the peak of the mango season. Mangoes have been an important part of Indian folklore with numerous stories, poems and songs being written around the fruit. In addition to these are numerous anecdotes around this fruit.

Junagadh: July 22 is a day dedicated to mango, which is the King of Fruits. It is celebrated as National Mango Day in India in various ways. From mango festivals and parties to sharing mango recipes this day, various events are held in various parts of the country. It is also a day to honour progressive mango growers as well as the scientists involved in developing new varieties of the fruit.

The important thing is that he has gone in for organic farming of mangoes using natural manure, neem oil, etc. This makes his mangoes delicious and free from chemicals.

Despite the inclement weather conditions this year, Patel managed to save his crop using the bagging technique and managed to cultivate 32 varieties of mangoes. Among these was Noor Jahan, which weighs more and fetches up to Rs 500 per piece.

Patel was adjudged the winner in the ‘Foreign Variety’ category at the recent mango exhibition organised by the Navsari Agriculture University.

In order to check pilferage from his orchard, he has installed closed-circuit television cameras there. He is an example of how the time available post-retirement can be put to constructive use. He has demonstrated this by undertaking horticulture while continuing to learn.

Broadly speaking, there are more than 2000 varieties of mango grown across the world, of which around 1000 are found in the Indian subcontinent.

Indian Fruit Board has been celebrating July 22 as National Mango Day since 1987 with the purpose of encouraging mango producers in various states and making the masses aware of the health benefits of this fruit which is known for its diversity.

The research on mango is a continuing affair with the scientists developing a new variety every three to four years.

Experts say that mango production started in India almost 4000 years ago. Apart from being India’s National fruit, it is closely linked to Indian agriculture and economy, with mango trade worth crores taking place every year. The fruit is also exported in large quantities.

The fruit is grown across several states of the country and is a very popular delicacy. It is also processed to make items like ice cream, candy, and chocolate. The fruit is offered to guests on various social occasions. In places like Saurashtra, guests are welcomed with mangoes instead of flowers. In fact, in various societies in the Indian subcontinent, mangoes symbolise love, friendship, wealth, and fertility.

Mangoes grown in India are making their presence felt in the international markets as well. Among the popular varieties is Kesar grown in Gujarat.

Almost 856 metric tonnes of mangoes were exported from Gujarat in 2024-25. The state has exported 3000 metric tonnes in the last five years.

It is learnt that 224 metric tonnes of Kesar variety have been exported this year after irradiation at Gujarat Agro’s unit at Bavla near Ahmedabad.

