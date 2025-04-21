Not Only King Of Beasts But Pride Of Gir, Asiatic Lions Roar, Walk & Rule Forests Of Gujarat Gracefully

By Manish Dodiya

Junagadh (Gujarat) : On a sunny afternoon, in the midst of the thorny acacias and a watering hole of Gujarat’s Gir forest, a pride of Asiatic lions gathers to quench thirst. While the cubs indulge to play in the water, the older ones drink at ease. The scene that could not have been more regal is witnessed countless times in Gir, the place that has seen the survival and resurgence of the species since years.

Once considered to be on the brink of extinction, the Asiatic lion, native to Africa, has been making its presence felt every time a census is carried out. This time too, as Gujarat readies for the counting from May 10, here is how the majestic lion made Gir its home, the last one in Asia.

Not Only King Of Beasts But Pride Of Gir, Asiatic Lions Roar & Walk In Forests Of Gujarat Gracefully (ETV Bharat)

Lion conservation in Gir dates back to 1911, when the Nawab of Junagadh, worried by the dwindling double-digit population of the species, enforced a ban on hunting with strict guidelines and imposed penalties on poachers. It was his efforts that began the conservation journey in the Gir forests. Later, the state forest department took it upon itself as a responsibility to increase the population of lions continuously. Gradually. instances of poaching and damage to forest areas became rare. Today, the number of lions in Gir stands the highest ever - 674.

"The lion population in 1910-11 stood at 19 only but the 2020 census found 674 lions which goes on to prove that lion conservation has been successful in India, especially in Gir," said Dr DT Vasavada, former Chief Conservator of Forests, under whose supervision the 2020 census was carried out. Narrating the history behind the first conservation effort, he said, "It began way back in 1910-11, when Lord Curzon had visited Junagarh to hunt lions but the Nawab, Rasool Khan, refused to entertain his wish clearly citing that hunting is banned in the forests of Gir."

Playing a major role in the conservation effort is also a consistent increase of the forest area. In contrast to 1990, when there were 284 lions in a 300 sq km stretch of forest, by 2020, the lion population had reached 674, with the forests spread over nearly 30,000 sq km in 53 talukas across nine districts in Saurashtra. Today, not only Gir and Junagadh, lion population is on the rise in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Gir Somnath as well.

"The census this year will take place from May 10 to 13 and we are hopeful that with latest technology monitoring, CCTV surveillance and physical patrolling, the lion population will see a rise to around 800-815," maintained Dr Vasavada, who will also be a part of this census.

Since 1965, when tourists started thronging the forests to have a look at the lions from Sasan Singh Sadan, there has been a consistent growth in footfall which is also another reason why conservation effort has succeeded. Sasan Gir draws around 8 lakh visitors every year while the new safaris at Devaliya, Ambardi, and Girnar are also adding to the excitement of tourists. The lion safaris garner a revenue of over Rs 11 crore a year and that is again used to take care of the lions, their tracking, and habitat protection.

However, the conservation effort had its share of setbacks. Though the population of lions has increased, about 120 have die each year due to old age, diseases or accidents. But since the forest department has incorporated modern tools like radio collars, GPS trackers, and CCTV surveillance, the movement of lions is closely being monitored. A dedicated breeding centre in the sanctuary is also ensuring that the population rises steadily. The number of lions is increasing by 20 to 30 percent every five years, the officials stated.

The assistant conservator of forests S D Tilala stressed on the importance of rescue teams in saving the tiger population. "Earlier we did not have a rescue team but now we have and that has greatly helped to save lions. For instance if a lion falls in a ditch or a well, we are able to rescue it within a short time."

We are hopeful that this census the lion population will see a rise, maybe more than 800, the ACF said appreciating the efforts of the tribal people living in the middle of Gir who have contributed to lion conservation in a big way. "In fact, the majestic creatures have a family bonding with these Maldhari herders who are genuinely concerned about the animals and take a lot of care to protect them," he added.