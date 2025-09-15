ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kidney Transplant At 10, Two Gold Medals at 13; Ishan Anekar Sets An Example

Ishan Anekar from Thane with the tricolour after winning medals at the World Transplant Games 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: 13-year-old Ishan Anekar from Mumbai has created history by winning two gold and one silver medals at the World Transplant Games 2025 in Germany.

Even after a major surgery like a kidney transplant, Ishan did not get discouraged. In a way, the kidney donated by his father gave him a second life and he made most of the opportunity.

Today, he has become India's youngest organ transplant medal-winning swimmer at the international level. Players who underwent organ transplants from all over the world participated in the World Transplant Games 2025 held in Dresden, Germany from 17 to 24 August.

About 1600 players from over 60 countries participated in this competition. The World Transplant Games is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). These competitions are held every two years. An attempt is made to highlight the importance of organ donation through these games.

This year, 49 transplant recipients and 8 organ donors participated from India. They won a total of 63 medals, including 16 gold, 22 silver and 25 bronze medals.