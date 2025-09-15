Kidney Transplant At 10, Two Gold Medals at 13; Ishan Anekar Sets An Example
Thane's Ishan Anekar has become India's youngest organ transplant medal-winning swimmer at the international level
Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
Mumbai: 13-year-old Ishan Anekar from Mumbai has created history by winning two gold and one silver medals at the World Transplant Games 2025 in Germany.
Even after a major surgery like a kidney transplant, Ishan did not get discouraged. In a way, the kidney donated by his father gave him a second life and he made most of the opportunity.
Today, he has become India's youngest organ transplant medal-winning swimmer at the international level. Players who underwent organ transplants from all over the world participated in the World Transplant Games 2025 held in Dresden, Germany from 17 to 24 August.
About 1600 players from over 60 countries participated in this competition. The World Transplant Games is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). These competitions are held every two years. An attempt is made to highlight the importance of organ donation through these games.
This year, 49 transplant recipients and 8 organ donors participated from India. They won a total of 63 medals, including 16 gold, 22 silver and 25 bronze medals.
Ishan Anekar, a toddler, played an important role in this achievement with three medals. Ishan won gold medals in 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle, while he won a silver medal in 50m butterfly.
Not only this, his father Anant Anekar has also won two silver medals each in darts and petanque. In this way, this father-son duo won five medals together and made India proud.
Ishan studies in class 9 at Hiranandani Foundation School in Thane. When he was just 10 years old, he had to undergo a major kidney transplant surgery. At that time, his father Anant gave him his own kidney.
However, even after this difficult time, Ishan did not give up his swimming hobby. Ishan's coach Pankaj Rathod trained him in swimming at the Hiranandani Club House. Pankaj Rathod said that it was due to regular practice, discipline and stubbornness that he achieved success at the international level.