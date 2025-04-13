ETV Bharat / offbeat

Khalsa Sajna Diwas: Paper Artist Gurpreet Singh Crafts Model Of Takht Sri Keshgarh With Devotion

On Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Amritsar artist Gurpreet Singh creates a model of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, celebrating Sikh heritage with devotion and craftsmanship. ( Etv Bharat )

Amritsar: Khalsa Sajna Diwas is being celebrated with great devotion by the Sikh community across the country. On this special occasion, Amritsar-based paper artist Gurpreet Singh has created a model of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, one of Sikhism’s five sacred thrones.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gurpreet Singh said, “In 1699, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji administered Amrit Sanchar to the Panj Pyare at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib. That inspired me to create a model of this sacred site and present it to the nation as a tribute.”

The model, crafted using fibre, took over a month to complete. Singh worked nearly 10 hours a day to ensure precision and attention to detail. He emphasized the deep emotional and spiritual connection that guided his work.

Models of All Five Takhts and Sikh Heritage Sites

Gurpreet Singh has also prepared models of all five Takhts, the ten Sikh Gurus, Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, and the birthplaces of the Gurus. “A Sikh’s life should be dedicated to the Guru,” he said, explaining the inspiration behind his work.