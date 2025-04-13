ETV Bharat / offbeat

Khalsa Sajna Diwas: Paper Artist Gurpreet Singh Crafts Model Of Takht Sri Keshgarh With Devotion

On Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Amritsar artist Gurpreet Singh created a detailed model of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, celebrating Sikh heritage with devotion and craftsmanship.

On Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Amritsar artist Gurpreet Singh creates a model of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, celebrating Sikh heritage with devotion and craftsmanship.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST

Amritsar: Khalsa Sajna Diwas is being celebrated with great devotion by the Sikh community across the country. On this special occasion, Amritsar-based paper artist Gurpreet Singh has created a model of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, one of Sikhism’s five sacred thrones.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gurpreet Singh said, “In 1699, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji administered Amrit Sanchar to the Panj Pyare at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib. That inspired me to create a model of this sacred site and present it to the nation as a tribute.”

The model, crafted using fibre, took over a month to complete. Singh worked nearly 10 hours a day to ensure precision and attention to detail. He emphasized the deep emotional and spiritual connection that guided his work.

Models of All Five Takhts and Sikh Heritage Sites

Gurpreet Singh has also prepared models of all five Takhts, the ten Sikh Gurus, Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, and the birthplaces of the Gurus. “A Sikh’s life should be dedicated to the Guru,” he said, explaining the inspiration behind his work.

Global Recognition, But No Honor at Home

Despite earning 17 world records and 7 national records, and being honoured by the Australian and Canadian Parliaments, Gurpreet Singh laments that he has not been recognized in his own country. “I’ve showcased my art in over 10 to 15 countries. I’ve received awards abroad, but neither the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee nor Sri Akal Takht Sahib has honoured me,” he shared.

Singh continues to dedicate his work to preserving and promoting Sikh history and culture through his intricate paper models, hoping that one day his efforts will be acknowledged at home as well.

