National Daughter’s Day: Khagaria Girl Defies Odds To Emerge Pillar Of Strength For Family

Khagaria: Sub Inspector Ruchi Mishra’s tale is a saga of a daughter becoming the pillar of strength for her family, overcoming obstacles. She helped her sister become a teacher and her brother an engineer while fighting against all odds.

This resident of Khagaria in Bihar was born into a business family in Kanhaiyachak village. She fell on hard times when her grandfather, Chandrakant Mishra, passed away in 2010, and this tragedy was followed by the loss of her grandmother Asha Devi and father Prashant Mishra within a month of each other in 2012. This left the family devastated.

“The financial situation of the house became so bad that I had to struggle for food and survival,” she said while pointing out that the responsibility of her sister, Supriya and brother Shivam Kumar also fell on her shoulders.

Ruchi Mishra's family (ETV Bharat)

She was told by her relatives to leave her studies and get married. “My marriage was almost fixed. The boy was illiterate, but he was a wealthy landlord. I was only 14 at that time,” she disclosed.

But she felt that if she got married, the responsibility of her sister and mother would fall on her young brother. Secondly, what would happen if her husband turned his back on her. This made her decide to fight and not endure a child marriage.

Her relatives were upset at her decision and even cut off ties with her. “But I had faith in myself. I told my mother to have faith in Goddess Durga, who would make everything alright. I then started my studies along with those of my sister and brother,” she related.