National Daughter’s Day: Khagaria Girl Defies Odds To Emerge Pillar Of Strength For Family
Ruchi Mishra is working as a Sub Inspector with the Bihar Police in Madhubani district
Published : September 28, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST
Khagaria: Sub Inspector Ruchi Mishra’s tale is a saga of a daughter becoming the pillar of strength for her family, overcoming obstacles. She helped her sister become a teacher and her brother an engineer while fighting against all odds.
This resident of Khagaria in Bihar was born into a business family in Kanhaiyachak village. She fell on hard times when her grandfather, Chandrakant Mishra, passed away in 2010, and this tragedy was followed by the loss of her grandmother Asha Devi and father Prashant Mishra within a month of each other in 2012. This left the family devastated.
“The financial situation of the house became so bad that I had to struggle for food and survival,” she said while pointing out that the responsibility of her sister, Supriya and brother Shivam Kumar also fell on her shoulders.
She was told by her relatives to leave her studies and get married. “My marriage was almost fixed. The boy was illiterate, but he was a wealthy landlord. I was only 14 at that time,” she disclosed.
But she felt that if she got married, the responsibility of her sister and mother would fall on her young brother. Secondly, what would happen if her husband turned his back on her. This made her decide to fight and not endure a child marriage.
Her relatives were upset at her decision and even cut off ties with her. “But I had faith in myself. I told my mother to have faith in Goddess Durga, who would make everything alright. I then started my studies along with those of my sister and brother,” she related.
But the path ahead was not easy. "I taught at a school for a salary of Rs 1,500. I also tutored children and worked as a receptionist to cover education and household expenses. My sister also started teaching children while my younger brother started running a flour mill,” she said while recalling that sometimes the house ran out of vegetables and rations. Yet they never asked for anything.
She recalled that her teachers encouraged her and played a crucial role in her struggle to help with her academic pursuits.
The family was also supported by some of the relatives and her friends, who would arrange for their necessities from time to time.
Ruchi topped her school in the matriculation exam and was awarded a medal by the Khagaria District Magistrate. She completed her 10th grade from Kanhaiyachak High School and her 12th grade from KMD College in 2014. She then graduated with an Economics (Honours) degree from Tilka Manjhi University in Bhagalpur in 2018.
She went on to join the Bihar Police and is working as a Sub Inspector of Police in Madhubani district.
Ruchi said, "I haven't accomplished anything major. If it weren't for my mentors, my family, my friends, and the blessings of Goddess Durga, I wouldn't have been able to do anything. After becoming a Sub Inspector, I got my sister to go for a B.Ed degree, and now she's a teacher with the Bihar government. My younger brother is also working as an engineer at Indian Oil Corporation Limited."
