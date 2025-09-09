Kerala's Thiruvathira Dance Graces The Great Wall of China
No formal dance training, choreography was coordinated over WhatsApp, and rehearsals held in hotel corridors
Published : September 9, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST
Kerala: In a heart-warming fusion of culture and celebration, six Malayali women have drawn international attention by performing Kerala's traditional Thiruvathira dance atop the Great Wall of China during their Onam trip, leaving tourists from across the globe spellbound.
The performance, which lasted four minutes, was a highlight of an Onam tour to China organised by 'Savari', a travel group based in Pinarayi, Kannur. The 40-member team, comprising 25 men and 15 women from districts including Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Ernakulam, and Kottayam, departed from Nedumbassery on August 29.
"We saw China first hand, not the China we had heard about. There is complete freedom everywhere, so we were able to perform without any objections. We performed Thiruvathira there for four minutes," Sheeja KL, a participant and teacher from Mukkam Nileswaram Government Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, speaking told ETV Bharat.
Led by Suja, a teacher from Kathiroor, Kannur, the team included Sheeja KL from Thiruvambadi, Leena Sathyan and Pushpa Saleena from Kannur, and Georgina from Ernakulam. Interestingly, none of the six women had formal dance training. The choreography was coordinated over WhatsApp, and rehearsals took place in hotel corridors during their stay.
"Since the trip was during Onam, the only thought at first was to wear a Kerala costume. Three days before the trip, Suja teacher proposed the idea of performing Thiruvathira to the group. For that, six people were selected. They started practicing the dance steps," Sheeja KL recalled.
Their journey took them from Kerala to Kuala Lumpur, and then to Shanghai, where they stayed for three days before proceeding to Beijing via bullet train. On September 3, coinciding with the commemoration of the Great Wall's completion, they reached the iconic site and performed Thiruvathira on a platform between the steps.
The group danced to the song ‘Kaithappoo Manamenthe Chanchalakshi...’ keeping the music volume low to avoid disturbing fellow visitors. Dressed in traditional Kerala attire—saris for the women and mundus and shirts for the men—they drew curious crowds from China, Korea, Japan, and other parts of India.
"Amazed by the Kerala costumes and the Thiruvathira dance, all the foreign tourists were asking what was special about them. So we told them about Onam, Kerala and Thiruvathira. That's how our Onam at the China Great Wall on Pooradam Day became meaningful," said Sheeja.
She added, “Although we performed Thiruvathira for just four minutes there, we were able to give people from different countries an understanding of Kerala, Onam, Kerala art forms and Kerala costumes. We explained that Onam is the national festival of India and Kerala's own art, Thiruvathira, is an indispensable part of it."
The team said some tourists even expressed interest in learning the dance and posed for selfies with the performers, making the moment even more memorable.
The group has now returned home with the pride of having taken Kerala's cultural legacy to one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. As Sheeja reflected, “The memories of these six people climbing the Great Wall of China and making Kerala's unique Thiruvathira world-famous will never fade.”