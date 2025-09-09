ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kerala's Thiruvathira Dance Graces The Great Wall of China

Kerala: In a heart-warming fusion of culture and celebration, six Malayali women have drawn international attention by performing Kerala's traditional Thiruvathira dance atop the Great Wall of China during their Onam trip, leaving tourists from across the globe spellbound.

The performance, which lasted four minutes, was a highlight of an Onam tour to China organised by 'Savari', a travel group based in Pinarayi, Kannur. The 40-member team, comprising 25 men and 15 women from districts including Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Ernakulam, and Kottayam, departed from Nedumbassery on August 29.

"We saw China first hand, not the China we had heard about. There is complete freedom everywhere, so we were able to perform without any objections. We performed Thiruvathira there for four minutes," Sheeja KL, a participant and teacher from Mukkam Nileswaram Government Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, speaking told ETV Bharat.

Led by Suja, a teacher from Kathiroor, Kannur, the team included Sheeja KL from Thiruvambadi, Leena Sathyan and Pushpa Saleena from Kannur, and Georgina from Ernakulam. Interestingly, none of the six women had formal dance training. The choreography was coordinated over WhatsApp, and rehearsals took place in hotel corridors during their stay.

"Since the trip was during Onam, the only thought at first was to wear a Kerala costume. Three days before the trip, Suja teacher proposed the idea of performing Thiruvathira to the group. For that, six people were selected. They started practicing the dance steps," Sheeja KL recalled.

Their journey took them from Kerala to Kuala Lumpur, and then to Shanghai, where they stayed for three days before proceeding to Beijing via bullet train. On September 3, coinciding with the commemoration of the Great Wall's completion, they reached the iconic site and performed Thiruvathira on a platform between the steps.