Kerala's 'No More Backbencher' Model Finds A Home In Malda Schools

Malda has become the latest district to adopt the transformative teaching model from Kerala. ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: In the confines of century-old classrooms of Barlow Girls' High School in Malda, a school reform is underway. The authorities of West Bengal schools have adopted 'no more back benchers', a novel concept, popularised by a Malayalam film.

The classroom revolution does not need gadgets and geeks, but a humble arrangement of benches. The idea is to erase a stigma, and the education model also found takers in Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Malda has become the latest district to adopt the transformative teaching model from Kerala. According to the school authorities' "No More Backbenchers” initiative, the U-shaped seating approach is student-centric and it aims to erase the invisible hierarchy of classroom seating.

A film sparks a movement

Sthanarthi Kuttan, directed by Vinesh Viswanath and released in late 2024, showcased a fictional story of four rebellious students being brought to the mainstream education using an inclusive teaching technique after they stopped attending classes.

U-shaped circle stresses removing the 'front' and 'back' from the classroom vocabulary. The message found takers in Kerala’s government schools. Thereafter, Tamil Nadu and Punjab followed suit. Now, the ripple has reached West Bengal, with two leading schools in Malda adopting the same.

The U-turn in teaching

At Barlow Girls’ High School, a school that has survived through the decades of colonialism and independence, classrooms have been turned into hubs of equality.

“I believe no more backbenchers is a novel and timely initiative which is introduced at our school first, as we don’t want anyone to feel left out anymore,” said principal Dipashree Majumdar.

According to her, the method was introduced under the guidance of state education department officials. “Every student deserves equal attention irrespective of how fast or slow he or she learns," Majumdar observed.

In this model, benches are placed in a U-shape, which allows teachers to stand or walk within the middle of the formation. Each student faces the teacher, breaking down barriers not just in seating, but in terms of eye contact.

“Earlier, students sitting at the back struggled to hear or follow teachers, but the scenario is no longer the same now," the principal added. She, however, admitted a challenge. “Our classrooms are not always large enough” she pointed out.

A second school joins the fold