Kerala's 'No More Backbencher' Model Finds A Home In Malda Schools

Malda: In the confines of century-old classrooms of Barlow Girls' High School in Malda, a school reform is underway. The authorities of West Bengal schools have adopted 'no more back benchers', a novel concept, popularised by a Malayalam film.
The classroom revolution does not need gadgets and geeks, but a humble arrangement of benches. The idea is to erase a stigma, and the education model also found takers in Tamil Nadu and Punjab.
Malda has become the latest district to adopt the transformative teaching model from Kerala. According to the school authorities' "No More Backbenchers” initiative, the U-shaped seating approach is student-centric and it aims to erase the invisible hierarchy of classroom seating.
A film sparks a movement
Sthanarthi Kuttan, directed by Vinesh Viswanath and released in late 2024, showcased a fictional story of four rebellious students being brought to the mainstream education using an inclusive teaching technique after they stopped attending classes.
U-shaped circle stresses removing the 'front' and 'back' from the classroom vocabulary. The message found takers in Kerala’s government schools. Thereafter, Tamil Nadu and Punjab followed suit. Now, the ripple has reached West Bengal, with two leading schools in Malda adopting the same.
The U-turn in teaching
At Barlow Girls’ High School, a school that has survived through the decades of colonialism and independence, classrooms have been turned into hubs of equality.
“I believe no more backbenchers is a novel and timely initiative which is introduced at our school first, as we don’t want anyone to feel left out anymore,” said principal Dipashree Majumdar.
According to her, the method was introduced under the guidance of state education department officials. “Every student deserves equal attention irrespective of how fast or slow he or she learns," Majumdar observed.
In this model, benches are placed in a U-shape, which allows teachers to stand or walk within the middle of the formation. Each student faces the teacher, breaking down barriers not just in seating, but in terms of eye contact.
“Earlier, students sitting at the back struggled to hear or follow teachers, but the scenario is no longer the same now," the principal added. She, however, admitted a challenge. “Our classrooms are not always large enough” she pointed out.
A second school joins the fold
At the historic Akruramoni Coronation Institution, founded in 1912, a similar model is being followed. Teacher-in-charge Ajay Krishna Roy said the move is a much-needed step to rectify systemic biases in traditional classrooms.
“Saying students backbenchers is attaching an invisible stigma to them. Such an utterance is detrimental as students lose motivation, feel ignored, and gradually detach themselves from learning. But when we encourage them, they begin to re-engage,” Roy noted.
Roy said he has personally implemented a "first-come, first-front" system in his classes earlier. According to him, when the structured approach is officially enforced, the drill gets a stamp from the authorities.
Students share the joy of learning
The efficacy of the method gets pronounced once endorsed by students. “I used to sit at the back,” says Aarushi Mali, a Class 7 student at Barlow Girls. “I could never hear the teacher properly. My friends at the front didn’t talk to me much. But now we all sit together and I feel confident," Mali added.
Class 10 student Sampad Mukherjee of Akruramoni echoed the same. “It's natural that backbenchers often feel neglected and lose interest. The U-shape system has done a world of good for us. It makes a big difference," Sampad said.
His classmate Prajot Bhatta added, “Earlier, those who sat behind just passed time talking among themselves. Now they are part of the conversation and class.”
The advantage of the seating
Malda’s district secondary school inspector, Banibrata Das, termed the method as “a long-pending educational need.” “For teachers, monitoring and engaging with students is easy now. The U-shape model allows one-on-one interaction. Teaching becomes circular, not linear," Das added. The initiative currently lives in two schools, but officials are optimistic about expanding it district-wide in phases.
Not just seats but bonds
An expert, however, is not ready to see this arrangement as path-breaking. “This early initiative is good, but deeper reforms must follow. Not all students who sit at the back are necessarily lazy or naughty. Some are anxious, introverted, or struggling silently. Changing seats won’t help in that," said Kolkata-based psychologist Smaranika Tripathi.
She spoke about human connection. “I would love to see teachers with compassionate hearts. They should remember names, talk to each student, and build trust," Tripathi added.
Small shift but big message
In two Malda schools, authorities signalled a shift in mindset. Though infrastructure limitations remain, and some teachers may need time to adapt, the essence of this model is gaining popularity.
