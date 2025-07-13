'Age Just A Number,' Kerala Woman Graduates With Flying Colours At 69

Kasaragod: "I didn't care about my age," said 69-year-old Karthyayani from Vellikoth in Kerala's Kasaragod district as she graduated from Kannur University with flying colours, beating all odds.

V.T. Karthyayani's graduation in History is a historic achievement in itself. After retiring as a head clerk from the Public Works Department, Karthyayani completed her Plus Two and then her degree with high marks. Her academic journey, which began with passing SSLC in 1971, was interrupted in 1972 after her marriage.

She became a mother in 1973. Later, she learned English and Malayalam typewriting. In 1977, at the age of 21, she secured a permanent job as a typist. Karthyayani retired from service in 2011, and the very next year, she lost her husband.

Return to Studies

After the passing of her beloved husband, Karthyayani found herself pondering "what's next." It was then that the desire to study rekindled within her. Despite a 34-year hiatus from academics, opening her books felt like being a child again. Karthyayani shares that she dedicated her nights to studying.

Initially, it was challenging, she recollected. Her main concern was whether historical facts would remain in her memory as before. However, she found that these worries were unfounded, as she was able to fully immerse herself in her studies. With the unwavering support of her children, Karthyayani's joy doubled.

At 62, she enrolled in Plus Two (Class XII in Kerala Board) through an equivalency program and passed with an impressive 83% marks. At 66, she became a history student at Kannur University. By 69, she proudly earned her degree with a first-class.

Even while holding significant responsibilities as the district secretary, president, and treasurer of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, she never neglected her studies. During her degree course, she also visited numerous foreign countries.

Karthyayani fondly recalls how history textbooks were her companions during her travels. She now aims to pursue post-graduation. Her children are V.T. Shailaja, a higher secondary teacher; V.T. Nisha, an Assistant Manager at KSFE; and V.T. Nishanth, a U.D. Clerk at the Chethu Thozhilali Welfare Fund Board were all there in support of her in her educational pursuit.