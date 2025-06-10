Kerala Quadruplets Provide Joyous, Rare Sight On Entering School

Palakkad: It was a sight to watch four siblings born together walking their way to school on the first day of their academic session.

The quadruplets - Ayan Adam, Azan Adam, Aisin Adam and Aswin Adam - walked hand in hand into Chalavara Crescent Public School for their very first day of class providing a joyous occasion not only to their parents but also the teachers and other school mates. Quadruplets are a rarity and their beginning an important journey of life together in school is equally enthralling.

These quadruplets born to Muhammad Mustafa and Mubeena from Chalavara in Kerala's Palakkad district have shared every milestone in life since birth and schooling was to be no different.

Dr. A.K. Jayachandran of Maulana Hospital at Perinthalmanna, who had overseen Mubeena’s high-risk pregnancy, accompanied the children to school on their memorable occasion.

“I took on the challenge of protecting four babies born in one delivery. It’s a privilege to witness this important step in their lives,” Dr. Jayachandran said.

The quadruplets - Ayan Adam, Azan Adam, Aisin Adam and Aswin Adam (ETV Bharat)

A proud Mubeena was beaming with happiness even though there was a hint of exhaustion on her face. She admitted, “It is very difficult to keep an eye on the four children. But the rhythm of their footsteps is very joyful.”

Handling four kids of the same age is sure to not provide a single dull moment in the lives of the parents, although handling them at the young age is equally challenging.

Their father Muhammad Mustafa came home from abroad just to witness this special moment of his children embarking on the path of knowledge taking baby steps together. Even the grandparents of the quadruplets Mammu and Kadija joined the occasion by accompanying the kids to the School on their first day.

Principal KT Praseetha was there to express her joy on seeing the toddlers walk into her institution together. “I was watching their arrival with curiosity.”

The quadruplets have started their academic journey by enrolling into LKG class. They are already popular among their schoolmates and staff.

It is expected to be challenging for their teachers who are sure to get confused initially even with their names. Keeping them at par when it comes to academic performance is going to be another challenge. It is not going to end there as schooling is not just about academics. There are sports and extracurricular activities as well where each child has his or her own special talent and ability that needs to be tapped.