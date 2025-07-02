Kerala's Olavanna Panchayat Achieves 100% Digital Literacy Among Senior Citizens

Kozhikode: The Olavanna Grama Panchayat in Kerala's Kozhikode district has achieved a remarkable milestone by ensuring complete digital literacy among its elderly population through the 'e-Muttam' project. According to officials, around 2,500 senior citizens across have been trained to use smartphones, making Olavanna a digitally empowered village.'

“I did not use to play with my kids on the phone because they are aware that I didn't know anything about this. But now I've learned everything after attending classes. I've learned how to take selfies, light a torch in case of a power outage, and send voice messages. Now I'm using my phone in front of my kids, who said I can't use Instagram,” said Khadija, a participant in the programme.

Under the 'e-Muttam' initiative, elderly residents were trained at the ward level to perform a range of smartphone functions, including making video calls, using WhatsApp and Facebook, taking photos, and managing utility bills. The programme also offered digital literacy sessions for students and parents.

A celebration of the achievement was held at the Olavanna Panchayat office, where participants gathered to share their experiences. Many took selfies, made video calls to relatives, and expressed their joy at becoming digitally literate.

“Initially, it was very difficult to get the learners for the programme. We mainly taught people over 60 what they could do with smartphones. No one was willing to come to learn," said Ramachandran, who supervised the project.

He added that they kept on trying with more resource persons explaining to them the benefits of the project. The ward members also got involved. "We provided training for two hours. Now everyone has learned well,” he added.

The training followed a structured syllabus developed by Kerala Technological University. The first phase consisted of three modules covering basic smartphone operations such as turning the phone on and off, making calls, creating WhatsApp and Facebook accounts, sending messages, taking photos and videos, and booking gas cylinders.

In the upcoming second phase, the goal is to ensure that at least one person in each household creates a K-Smart mobile application account. They will be trained to access services provided by the Local Self-Government Department, including applying for birth certificates and paying taxes. A third phase, which is yet to be finalised, aims to provide e-learning resources based on individual interests.