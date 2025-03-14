Stressed, Blessed And Volleyball Obsessed, Joseph Chettan's Love For The Sport Is Immortal

Idukki: Since the past 35 years, Joseph Chettan's only constant in life has been volleyball. He too is the only constant in volleyball tournaments held anywhere in Kerala - from city to outskirts - keenly watching every move and tactic from the galleries.

Meet the 65-year-old sports enthusiast from Pala Cherpungal, Padinjarevarikkattu, who has never missed a single game of volleyball held indoors or outdoors, in villages or suburbs in the state. Age too has not been able to dampen his spirit for the sport.

But Joseph is not one of those fans who would go berserk as per the game's ups and downs. Neither does he loudly cheer for the teams or jumps in excitement during a thrilling rally. With a quiet demeanour, he would silently observe the game with concentration, appreciating every move, smash, and block. He is so much into the game that the external factors of the game do not matter to him. "I like to get into the details, the strategy, and the art of volleyball," says the sport enthusiast.

He works at a petrol pump in Manarcadu and does not mind taking a day off from work, travelling by bus or train, to watch the game. In fact, volleyball fans across the state salute him for his enthusiasm.

Joseph Chettan (ETV Bharat)

Joseph's tryst with volleyball began when as a youngster he used to play the game. Well versed with the nuances, he is no less than an encyclopedia in the game, aware of the current day best players and also veterans of the game. "I admire Jimmy George, one of the greatest volleyball players Kerala has produced. I had the privilege of meeting him twice and it has been nothing less than a dream come true. I cherish the moments when I met him," Joseph says.

The state is known for producing generations of volleyball players for the Indian team. Sometime back in 2018, at the Asian Games in Jakarta, the entire Indian women’s volleyball team was from Kerala. Then, the men's team too boasted of four players from Kerala. The state's volleyball culture is so vibrant that almost all cities and villages conduct tournaments which are widely watched.