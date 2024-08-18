A 70-Year-Old's Remarkable Journey: Man Digs 88-Metre Tunnel by Hand in Kannur

Kannur: In an era dominated by natural disasters, it's hard to imagine someone undertaking the arduous task of building an underground tunnel all by themselves. Thomas, a lone warrior from Kerala, has been enduring some of the worst natural calamities to construct an underground passage in Peruvamba.

A man digs 88-metre tunnel by hand in Kannur (ETV Bharat)

The idea of constructing a tunnel struck him while on a vacation to Thailand with his two children. The beautiful coastline and the tunnel paths there inspired him deeply. Upon returning to Kerala, he began working on his 75-cent plot of land located near his residence.

He started work on the project three years ago in 2021, with an aim of constructing it 100 meters long. Thomas has completed 88 meters of the tunnel to date, using simple tools like a pickaxe to carve through the clay-like earth.

Given that the land is as solid as the red hills, there is no threat of landslides even after three years of construction. Despite being 70-years-old, Thomas has completed the construction without seeking any external help. The tunnel, accessible through two gates near his house, features over 12 internal passages and ranges in height from six to nine feet.

Thomas, who has been active in bricklaying since he was 16-years-old, never gets tired. During the initial phase of construction, he worked tirelessly for 14 hours a day, moving soil out of the tunnel alone. However, a minor heart ailment eventually slowed down the pace of construction.

People from neighbouring districts visit daily to get a glimpse of Thomas's solitary cave. Shantamma Philip, former vice president of Kasaragod district, marvels at how someone at the age of 70 can undertake such a herculean task, saying it deserves recognition.

Thomas has spent Rs 1.5 lakh on the construction so far, including the purchase of tools such as a hoe, pickaxe, and wheelbarrow. Once the tunnel is completed, he will need additional funds for lighting and decorations inside, he said.