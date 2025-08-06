Kerala Launches ‘Heat Resilient Moodadi’ Project To Combat Rising Heatwaves

Kozhikode: In an innovative move to tackle the scorching heatwave, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has initiated a heat action plan in Moodadi Panchayat of Kozhikode district.

The project, named ‘Heat Resilient Moodadi,’ is expected to mitigate the adverse effects of rising temperatures and prepare the region for more severe summers expected in the future.

This is the first time a local self-government body in Kerala has formulated such a comprehensive heat action plan.

Panchayat President CK Sreekumar while highlighting the urgency of the project, said that last summer, Kerala—typically a temperate region—experienced temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. “With the rising heat, many residents are resorting to bank loans to buy air conditioners. This plan offers a sustainable solution to regulate heat locally,” he said.

Comprehensive Planning and Expert Guidance

According to officials, the ‘Heat Resilient Moodadi’ Project has been developed over the past one and a half years under the guidance of climate experts, including former KILA Director General Dr. Joy Ilamon, KSDMA Member Secretary Dr. Shekhar Kuriakose, and hazard analyst Fahad Masrook. Their studies helped shape a detailed Heat Action Plan tailored for the community.

Workshops were organised in which public volunteers, local institutional leaders, and climate experts participated to assess the heat’s impact on different population groups and identify environmental and non-environmental contributors to heat buildup. The draft plan has been approved by KSDMA experts and endorsed by the district-level committee headed by the district collector, which recognized it as an innovative project.

Pilot Implementation and Expansion

It is learnt that the pilot phase of the project will focus on reducing heat in Muchukunnu Valiya Mala and Muchukunnu North Anganwadis. The plan is expected to be extended to all 32 Anganwadis in the Panchayat, along with the family health center, subcenters, panchayat offices, and affiliated institutions later. Besides, private institutions will also be encouraged to adopt heat-resilient construction practices.

The key guidelines with regard to the project will be provided to contractors and construction workers, emphasizing heat-resistant building techniques such as the use of heat-reflecting materials and paints on roofs, bamboo barriers on walls, and installing shades on windows and doors to ensure optimal air circulation.

‘Living Lab’ for Climate Change Innovation

Moodadi Panchayat in Kozhikode was selected as KSDMA’s ‘Living Lab’ for climate change due to its proactive approach and commitment to studying and addressing heat-related challenges. The project aligns with global efforts to prepare communities for climate extremes.

Focus on Community Safety and Awareness

Hazard analyst Fahad Masrook said that the Heat Resilient Project is centered on identifying heat-related hazards and implementing preventive and emergency measures. Coordination among health, disaster management, agriculture, education, and local government departments is vital for success.'

As part of the project, ‘cooling pavilions’ will be established as safe spaces for residents to find relief during intense heat periods, he said.

The Heat Resilient Moodadi project represents a pioneering step toward safeguarding communities in Kerala from the escalating threat of heat waves and serves as a potential model for other panchayats across the state.