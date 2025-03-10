Kozhikode: As the floating aroma of Kerala’s famed mango fish curry, appam, upma or sadya, filled the air, a few women were seen tapping their foot to the rhythmic beats of Filipino music. Immersed in the celebrations, they seemed to enjoy in a world which they built with love, travelled miles and settled in, making it their own - away from where they belonged to. It was a different Women's Day celebration and in the limelight were 'women of the world' who made Kerala their second home after choosing their best halves from the state.

The four from Russia, the Philippines, China, and Belgium, opened up about their experience in accepting a culture far different from theirs and how they adapted to the newness.

Olga Pardo from Russia impresses with her broken Malayali words though she has picked up some phrases over the years. A lawyer and a marathon runner, she fondly speaks about her love for Kozhikode's signature dishes, like mango fish curry and appam. "Irrespective of where I am, I crave Kozhikode food. Just hearing the word 'sadya' makes my mouth water," she shares. Olga met her husband Dr. Harris, a Manjeri native, while studying in Russia. The couple's children are currently pursuing their studies.

Celebrating Women From Across The Seas, Who Made God's Own Country Kerala Their Home (ETV Bharat)

Melanie Marcus from the Philippines recounts how a 'hot' upma made her cry the first time she ate it her in-laws' place. "When I had the first bite of upma after reaching Kozhikode, I was literally in tears. My mother-in-law had made it with so much love and I could not relish it," she fondly remembers. But with time, she adapted to way of life in Kerala and accepted the norms. "I have learnt how to prepare local cuisine and even make the special Kerala dish 'sadya'," says the teacher who is working at Devagiri Public School. Melanie is also a dancer and a motivational speaker.

But she had her shares of struggle coping with a completely different lifestyle. "At first, people used to ask me if I was a Chinese or Korean. We look different and it was natural though I was embarassed. To blend in, I learnt about the customs, food, and way of dressing up in Kerala," Melanie, who has married Shibu, a government employee, shares. For the couple, the Cupid struck through social media and they decided to live the rest of their lives as woman and husband.

On the other hand, Anne Marie from Belgium expressed her admiration for Kozhikode, its people and delicacies. "But coconut oil in most items was a big challenge for me. Particularly the banana chips or bakery products," she confides. Appreciating the place and its lifestyle, she says it is one of the beautiful places she has seen. "There’s no place like Kozhikode when it comes to variety in almost everything," she says. Anne Marie’s husband, Dr. Govinda Raj, has been undergoing treatment for a few years due to illness.

Similarly Amina Lee Taiying, describes the challenges she faced while settling in Kozhikode as tough. Many times she was misunderstood either because of her looks or the way she spoke. "When you visit a doctor, the first question isn’t about your health but 'What are you doing here?' If you say you are Malayali, they will ask where you are from. If you say China, they immediately ask if it’s an arranged marriage," she laughs.

Taiying has added Amina to her name after tying the nuptial knot with a Malayali Muslim man. "But when I visit China, I make it a point to prepare Kozhikode food," she quickly adds.

Ask these women about what has been the most difficult part in the adaptation process and all agree that it is the language. "We love Kerala but learning Malayalam has been challenging. I have managed to learn a little over the years," Olga admits. She minces no words to talk about the curtailed freedom of women in the state. "I have been open about this because I feel after marriage, a women here loses her independence. Kerala has made progress in comparison to other states but women still face challenges in making independent decisions, especially after marriage," she observes.

These stories came up during a special felicitation programme organised by the Chavara Cultural Centre and Kozhikode All India Radio, who were honouring women from other countries who married Malayali men and became permanent residents of Kozhikode. The event included interesting performances like the one in which Olga Pardo and film star Kajal Girish danced to the song 'Janani', composed by John Mannarathara and arranged by Renny Devasya, with vocals by KK Nishad.

A Filipino freestyle dance performance by Melanie Marcus, a rendition of the poem 'Ivalk mathramayi' by Sugathakumari, sung by T.K. Sushmita, and a graceful dance performance of Maya Angelou's 'Phenomenal Woman' by Kalamandalam Nayana were the other highlights.