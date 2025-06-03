From Threshing Wheat To Reaping Farm Produce, Kendrapara's Mamata 'Lakhpati' Didi Shows The Way

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara : The last 15 years in Mamata Nath Sharma's life have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. A housewife once confined to the kitchen, she is today one of the Lakhpati Didis, who has stood up on her own earning over Rs 4 lakh a year. She has not only helped her family achieve financial stability but has also proved an example for many women in the village and district.

She runs multiple agro-processing units successfully, earns over Rs 4 lakh a year, and inspires many of her ilk. Known proudly as a Lakhpati Didi, Mamata is not just self-reliant, she is a symbol of strength and determination.

From Threshing Wheat to Thriving Entrepreneur, Kendrapara's Mamata Didi Scripts Success Story (ETV Bharat)

On May 29, at the National Lakhpati Didi Conference held in Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara district was recognised as the second-best in the state for empowering women. Among those honoured was Mamata, who journeyed from a modest loan of Rs 30,000 to reach the milestone of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

In 2011, when Mamata joined a self-help group (SHG) in Tardipal village, under Pattamundai block, she was under tremendous duress. Her family barely had enough to fend for two square meals a day. They managed to sustain with all that her husband earned. But once she decided to change her fate, nothing could stop her. She joined an SHG and borrowed Rs 30,000 to purchase a wheat threshing machine.

Little did she know that this one step would transform her life. Soon, farmers from seven nearby villages took their produce to her mill for threshing and Mamata started earning. Initially it was small but the steady income helped her repay the loan. Encouraged, she decided to upscale her enterprise and availed additional loans from banks, SHG federations, and eventually the Mahasangh.

Today, Mamata runs a variety store and owns an oil press machine, spice grinder, grain huller, rice processor, pulse peeler, ginger-onion mixer, and a chhatua (sattu) making unit. “I never thought life would change like this for me. It was only because of SHG support and loans. I now employ three to four others and pay them a salary,” she says with pride.

She also availed another Rs 6 lakh loan to further expand her enterprise. Now, not only does her family live well, she spends good on the education of her two sons.

Supporting Mamata is her husband who does not have any qualms in accepting the role his wife has played in changing their fate. Both work together and are a perfect example of working in harmony.

“I am proud of her and cannot but be happy with her success. The family runs on her income and I am always with her in all the ups and downs. She has come a long way and there are miles to go,” he says.

Mamata is not the only one to taste success. The SHG she is a part of has 12 more women who run tailoring outlet, produce turmeric and wheat-based products, and sell them in local markets. Many of them have followed in the footsteps of Mamata and are openly acknowledging it.

“We all make and pack spices and run various units. So all of us are earning something. I believe that this is a collective success. I just started it and others joined me. So it is a win for all of us,” says Mamata.

But that is not all about Mamata. She is a successful farmer as well. On her land, she grows paddy, urad dal, moong, and seasonal vegetables like ridge gourd, cucumber, and pumpkin. Equally deft she is in sowing seeds and harvesting the produce.

The Lakhpati Didi initiative, launched by the Central Government, had started with the aim of helping rural women earn over Rs 1 lakh annually through SHGs and micro-enterprises. In Odisha, this mission is being run by the Odisha Livelihoods Mission and the Mission Shakti Department.

While Nayagarh district topped the state with 98% of women achieving lakhpati status, Kendrapara was a close second with 97%.

"This entire exercise of empowering rural women has started showing results. When a housewife becomes financially independent, the nation progresses and Mamata Didi is a living example of that vision,” said Chief Development Officer Ajambar Mohanty of OLM.