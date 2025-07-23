ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kendrapara’s Pushpalaxmi Sets An Example In Beekeeping

Kendrapara: A 22-year-old girl in Kendrapara has become a role model for those aiming to enhance their incomes from bee keeping. Pushpalaxmi Behera is earning Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh annually from this vocation that she has undertaken for the last three years and funding her education besides supporting her family.

The idea to start beekeeping came from her grandfather’s beehive box that generated an interest in her. In any case, she was keen to take a different path despite the hardships being faced by her family.

She was faced with the question whether beekeeping could be done in Odisha, and if yes, what was the status of the vocation in terms of returns. Taking help from social media, she sought answers to her queries on her YouTube channel 'Odia Vloger Gudy'. Many beekeepers came forward to help her, and she took the plunge.

Her interest in beekeeping came to the attention of Nitai Charan Dalai, who was heading an organisation, ‘Mahumachhi Suraksha Bahini’. He contacted Pushpalaxmi and came to her house to give her some advice. Pushpalaxmi said, "After seeing my progress, many beekeepers joined me in the 'Odisha Bee Protection ' group.”

Her journey had started with three beehives and bee swarms kept by her grandfather. She extracted 3 kg of honey from six swarms, earning Rs 9000. Later, she acquired 32 beehives and went around collecting swarms.

She balances her second-year study of Mechanical Trade at the Government Polytechnic College in Kendrapara and beekeeping efficiently. "Beekeeping is a part-time job. You can do this by spending a few minutes once a week,” she disclosed.

She had earlier completed her graduation and tried working in Bhubaneswar, which she did not like. “Coming from a middle-class family, I did not have the resources to study further. After working for two years, I did not want to continue anymore,” she recalled.