Kaziranga (Assam) : Life at times is filled with detours and dead ends, trials and tribulations. People face times when distress, anguish, and despair consume them. But very few rise again despite every odd. At least that is what Sanyasini, with birth name as Limpi Pathak, proved when she refused to bow before every challenge that came her way. Today she has successfully made a name as an artist, entrepreneur, and fighter.

Drawn to creative pursuits since childhood, Limpi moved to Guwahati after completing college. She worked as a graphic designer, focusing on creating and designing book covers. However, with COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on the workforce, she was forced to return home. Instead of letting circumstances restrict her to stay idle, she chose work as a freelance book cover designer from home. Within a small time, she made a name for herself in the creative community.

Kaziranga Has More To It Than A National Park, It Has 'Sanyasini' Who Inspires, Rising Like A Phoenix (ETV Bharat)

As she had started moving in the right track, fate dealt a cruel blow. She was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome, a chronic kidney condition that severely restricts her day-to-day activities. She is not allowed to touch colours with bare hands nor can she be exposed to crowded areas due to infection risks. Furthermore, she has a list of dietary restrictions. But Limpi decided not to say 'no' to life.

“I have restrictions and there are other issues that are difficult to handle, but life has to move on. I am on the path of recovery. It has been two years but still I cannot touch colours with bare hands. I am used to work that way,” Limpi said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Kaziranga Has More To It Than A National Park, It Has 'Sanyasini' Who Inspires, Rising Like A Phoenix (ETV Bharat)

According to doctor's advice, she is always at the risk of infection and cannot visit crowded places. Even she has been warned not to get exposed to paints or chemical-based materials as these can harm her.

Despite many hindrances, as she was making up her will to battle this debilitating illness, Limpi was struck by another tragedy - she lost her father who was the lone earning member of the family. Left alone with her mother, she had to take the responsibility of the entire household.

Kaziranga Has More To It Than A National Park, It Has 'Sanyasini' Who Inspires, Rising Like A Phoenix (ETV Bharat)

She decided to begin her own firm ‘Beliphool’ (Sunflower) - an initiative of handcrafted products and a few of her friends joined in. Some of her friends turned into fellow members of Team Sunflower and they began working together to make it a success. Despite her physical limitations, she started making and selling a range of handmade items like crochet sling bags, custom gift hampers, embroidered handkerchiefs, photo frames, showpieces, rakhis, and even photo embroidery.

“Through Belifool, I want to stand tall like the sunflower, always facing the Sun,” she says with a resolve hard to find.

Kaziranga Has More To It Than A National Park, It Has 'Sanyasini' Who Inspires, Rising Like A Phoenix (ETV Bharat)

Her designs are vibrant, unique, and full of life. No wonder then, all of it caught the attention of people in Assam and beyond. Through social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, Beliphool started receiving orders from far and wide. Limpi, who has to go for regular medical treatment and travels to Guwahati for checkups, funds her livelihood and medication through this small yet growing enterprise.

“Social media proved a boon for me and that helped me get a constant source of livelihood,” she says.

Kaziranga Has More To It Than A National Park, It Has 'Sanyasini' Who Inspires, Rising Like A Phoenix (ETV Bharat)

However, Limpi was not content with just one venture. She is currently working on her next big idea, Rong Loom. It is an initiative that aims to blend textile design with craftwork, bringing together handlooms, fabric-based art, and Assamese motifs in a new and bold format. With a small team, she plans to curate and deliver handcrafted clothing, fabric, accessories, and boutique items under this brand.

“With Rong Loom, we plan to present clothing and design work in new ways, using matishaal, traditional weaving, and fabric-based art.”

Kaziranga Has More To It Than A National Park, It Has 'Sanyasini' Who Inspires, Rising Like A Phoenix (ETV Bharat)

She is building a team to help her realise her dream so that the colours of Assam can be shared with the world. She aspires to uplift traditional art forms while giving customers a fresh taste of Assamese creativity.

Ask her about the name Sanyasini, and pat comes the reply that she was deeply moved by the character of Shiva in the book The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi. After reading the book, Limpi rechristened herself as Sanyasini, a symbol of her introspective journey and discipline. Limpi said, “After reading Meluha, I became deeply drawn to Shiva. That is when I gave myself the name Sanyasini.”