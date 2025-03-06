Jasoda Maa Kasturi: From Lullabies To Marriages, A Mother Who Raises Forgotten Infants & Helps Them Lead Life On Own

By Ajit Kumar Singh

Bhawanipatna: “Maa Maa ...Kasturi, Kasturi Maa,” echoes all across the house as little Ananya tugs at Kasturi’s sari whirling around. For 88 children, and many more earlier, she happens to be the only mother they have ever known - an embodiment of love and care.

Putting her to sleep, Kasturi Jaal goes close to a newborn, cradles her and wipes away her tears. This scene is an every moment affair at the Jasoda Orphanage. This isn’t the first child she is nurturing, nor is it her hundredth. In the last 35 years, Kasturi has been a mother to more than 1,200 children who were orphaned by parents and circumstances. And she decided to offer them love, shelter, and much more.

Kasturi Jaal (ETV Bharat)

Kasturi’s journey has not been easy. At 58, Kasturi continues on her mission to rescue orphaned infants from garbage bins and roadsides. "I could not ignore the abandoned newborns, I found them everywhere, dust bins, garbage dumps and roadsides. I do not even remember when I turned a mother to so many children," she says with humility that matches her persona.

According to Kasturi, inspired by her mother-in-law, Jasoda, she founded Jasoda Orphanage. Her husband, Shyam Jaal, stood beside her as a pillar of strength, but both had to struggle to reach here. "More than once, Shyam was beaten by the police, who initially took him as a child trafficker. He used to carry the infants home like I did, but he tolerated more trauma from the society," explains Kasturi adding, "Our determination has not waned".

Jasoda Maa Kasturi, A Mother Who Makes The Forgotten Infants Her Own, Loves Them & Brings Them UP (ETV Bharat)

Today, Jasoda Orphanage has 88 children while 146 have already been adopted. Many have gotten married too. "Twenty-six daughters and nine sons of mine have found life partners through the orphanage’s support. It has also got recognition, but we are still struggling for survival," she says.

Established in a small house 35 years ago, Jasoda Orphanage got recognised by the Odisha government formally only four years ago. Even then, it has been receiving limited support under the Mission Vatsalya, says Shyam Jaal, who helps Kasturi manage the affairs of the orphanage. "The Odisha Government's Women and Child Welfare Department is providing Rs. 3000 per month to the children studying in the ashram through the scheme, but the District Child Welfare Committee has directed that only 32 children will be admitted under this scheme. As a result, more than 50 students in the ashram are deprived of the benefit," says Shyam.

As per the Women and Child Development Department, Mission Vatsalya which was formerly known as Integrated Child Protection Scheme was started as a roadmap to achieve development and child protection priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It emphasises on child rights, advocacy and awareness along with strengthening of the juvenile justice care and protection system with the motto to ‘leave no child behind’. There were three schemes being implemented under the Ministry namely, Programme for Juvenile Justice for Children in need of care and protection, and Children in conflict with Law, Integrated Programme for street children and Scheme for assistance to homes for children (Shishu Greh).

Married early in life, when she was barely 17 years old, Kasturi has three biological children, who have been staying in Shyam's brother's house. "We did not have enough means to bring up three children, two sons and a daughter, so decided to send them to his brother's place. They still stay there and are constantly in touch with us," says Kasturi. While their elder son Radhakanta Jaal is 30 years old, daughter Sarita 27 and younger son Chandrasekhar is 25.

Today, the couple and the orphanage have received recognition for their work. After receiving a grant of Rs 2 lakh from former Kalahandi MP Vikram Keshari Deo, they purchased about 4 acres of land for the Orphanage. Now, a school is being built on the ashram premises, while another is under construction.

"Since I did not have the ability to bring up my three children, God gave me so many and also shows me the way to take care of them," Kasturi says filled with emotions.