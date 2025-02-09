Kashmir's Yawar Reshi Completes 100 KM Solo Run To Promote Fitness And Athletics Among Youth

Srinagar: Yawar Reshi of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district made major strides across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday after completing a 100-kilometre solo run on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to motivate youth towards sports and athletics.

The 20-year-old athlete says he wanted to raise awareness about good health and inculcate the sporting spirit among the youth through this event. “Youngsters must involve themselves in sports and athletics to stay fit and contribute to the nation-building,” he says.

Yawar, a native of Ratnipora village in Pulwama, started his unique journey from Qazigund in Kulgam district at 8 am to Panthachowk, the gateway to the summer capital Srinagar. He crossed the finishing line at Panthachowk at 4.30 pm.

Yawar is an undergraduate in social sciences at Government Degree College Pulwama and aspires to become an athlete besides carrying on his studies.

A son of a local baker, Yawar says that he participates in college and local-level sports activities and wants to shine in national and international sports. “I aim to become a sportsman and a good human. And I hope my effort today will help me to shine in the sports field,” he says.

Yawar says he will carry on his studies but pursue the dream of becoming an athlete. His family, friends, and locals appreciate the effort he started today. His parents also expressed joy in his feat.

“I am happy that he finished this run successfully. I am always confident about him since he stays away from smoking, drugs, and other bad things,” his mother says as she welcomes his son with a garland.