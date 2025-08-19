By Deen Imran

Anantnag: In Kashmir, where the green woods laugh in the voice of joy, and the dimpling stream runs giggling by, it is here that anglers try to wait, enjoy the thrill, put the bait, and silently anticipate that prized catch. It all starts with the trembling line, and in a split second, patience turns into excitement, and silence gives way to a test of skill and strength. Welcome to the trout-filled waters where the ancient pastime of angling has transformed into the newfound love for many.

Angling is not just a sport in this part of the world, it is an art, a spiritual sojourn, a test of patience and a form of meditation. Here youngsters and the old alike, sit at the edge of a river with a rod in hand and immerse in nature, watch the ripples, listen to the rustle of leaves but not without the hope for a catch.

Kashmir’s Trout Tales: If You Are Not Angling, You Maybe Losing Out Connecting With Nature (ETV Bharat)

"There is no better place to be. You have to do it to experience it, a solace rare to find elsewhere," says Bashir Ahmad, a local angler who took to the sport in 2020, when the J&K Tourism Department and Fisheries Department started earmarking streams for trout fishing. "We chase fish for long distances and what can be more healthy than walking amid the safe environs of Anantnag or Pahalgam. From morning to evening, we are into this sport and it gives us immense pleasure to enjoy nature simultaneously. Actually, when we get a catch, it is like winning the world cup," says Bashir smiling ear-to-ear.

To be an angler, one needs to master patience. And then the stillness breaks with a tug at the line.

Though seasoned fishermen know the secrets of the waters about the places where the bait works best, which bend in the river holds the richest catch, which season offers the finest, there are the amateurs who prefer to try out carefully and learn the tricks of the trade while waiting with the rod.

Aamir Ahmad, another native angler, who spends his entire day in the sport says there is nothing more enjoyable for the tourists than to come to Kashmir and enjoy the beauty along with angling. "There are beautiful mountains, streams of water, colourful nature to enjoy. This is an ideal spot for angling enthusiasts," he says mentioning that he learnt the sport from his grandfather. "I have grown up seeing him angling and nothing gives me as much joy as dipping the angle and waiting, breathing in the scents of nature," he adds.

In Kashmir, the angling season runs from April to October, when trout are available in abundance. The brown and rainbow trout here are unique and they come in vibrant hues. During this time the water temperature is moderate. The government too provides special permits, training and facilities to promote angling.

"I think, both the departments must ensure that the streams are cleaned regularly to encourage tourists and awareness and training conducted for youths so that they get involved in the sport in the right spirit," asserts Aamir.

Among anglers, Kokernag a great place to be. The Barangi stream here is the place where one gets the finest brown trout which is larger in size, richer in taste, and unmatched in beauty. Youngsters are often found spending time by these banks which helps them remain stress-free from the challenges of the modern day life.

“In present-day circumstances, when many youth are falling prey to stress and addiction, angling is a healthy pastime. It teaches patience, keeps one calm, and draws people close to nature," says Shabir Ahmed, Assistant Director of Fisheries. He also explains that under the government schemes like PM Matsya Sampada Yojana and Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) of the Agriculture Production Department of Jammu and Kashmir, nearly 3.5 lakh brown trout eggs and 10 lakh rainbow trout eggs have been imported from Denmark and transplanted into Kashmiri rivers to maintain stock.

"Arrangements have been made to encourage anglers. Fishing beats have been set up at different points across Anantnag, and permits are easily available online. Cleanliness drives are also being undertaken to protect rivers and streams," he says.

But Ahmed says that every angler must keep in mind conservation impact. “A true angler never takes more than needed, and often practices ‘catch and release’ to preserve the balance of aquatic life,” he quickly adds.

There are many nature lovers, for whom, angling is not about the catch at all. It is about sitting still long enough to feel nature and forget the flow of time.

“Sometimes, by the end of the day, you realise that it is not the fish you catch but the calm you feel within that gives you the satisfaction,” adds Bashir.

Whether you are a seasoned angler or a fresher trying to have a grip on the fishing rod, Kashmir’s rivers offer more than fish. They offer peace of mind. "We do not see angling as just a sport. For us, it has become a way of life, a place to calm down and bond with nature. It helps us renew and find peace," say some of the anglers.