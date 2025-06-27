By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: On a June afternoon, Mehwish sat anxiously in the waiting area of the Central Veterinary Hospital, clutching her ailing cat. Her pet has been battling a viral infection for days, and the worry on her face was unmistakable. “I’ve raised cats for five years,” she says. “Seeing my cat suffer is unbearable. I just want her to get better.”

Beside her, Iram waited with similar concern. One of her cats was struggling to give birth, and the young woman’s distress was evident. “I have five cats. They’ve become such a big part of my life that I feel lonely without them. My family were hesitant at first, but now they’re just as fond of them as I am,” Iram says.

Scenes like this have become increasingly common across Kashmir, where the popularity of pet cats has soared in recent years. While pet ownership has long existed in the Valley, cats, particularly exotic breeds, are emerging as the pet of choice for many families, especially among the younger generation.

Cats Heal Hearts: Kashmir's Love For Felines, Challenging Norms (ETV Bharat)

Superintendent of the veterinary hospital, Dr Syed Altaf Geelani, said the shift was reflected in the hospital's daily workload. “We treat around 50 animals in our outpatient department every day, and nearly 80 per cent of them are cats,” he says.

Pet shop owners in Srinagar also confirm the rising demand and daily enquiries about Persian and other foreign cat breeds.

“I think social media has played a big role in boosting interest. When people see cats on social media, they are inspired and want one for themselves, too,” one shopkeeper says.

There are several other reasons behind the trend as well. Cats are perfect for urban homes since they are low-maintenance, take up less room, and are known for their loving, gentle nature. “Their elegant appearance and photogenic charm have further endeared them to a growing number of Kashmiris,” claims another seller.

However, veterinarians and animal welfare advocates urge caution. “People must understand the responsibilities that come with owning a pet,” Dr Geelani says. “Proper vaccination, nutrition, and timely medical care are essential. It’s not just about keeping them for show.”

Religious scholars have also weighed in on the issue. Some Islamic clerics have expressed concern that pet ownership may be turning into a trend driven more by fashion than purpose.

Moulana Syed Rehman Shams, a noted religious scholar, says that people in Kashmir adopt many things under the influence of other cultures or in the form of fashion, showoff, etc.

“Keeping cats as pets is also becoming common in our society, but Islam has given guidance in this regard, which we need to follow,” he adds.

Mufti Mumtaz Ahmad Qasmi, an expert in Islamic jurisprudence, says that the act of keeping, buying or selling cats is permissible in Islam if done to achieve any genuine purpose. However, he says keeping cats for the sake of a hobby is a pointless and useless thing.

“Islam allows the keeping of animals like cats, especially when there’s a purpose such as companionship or controlling pests,” Mufti Qasmi says. “But keeping them purely as a status symbol or for entertainment is not encouraged.”

Even so, the emotional connection many Kashmiris now feel toward their pets suggests this is more than just a fad. For youths like Mehwish, Iram, and countless others, cats have become companions, sources of comfort, and, in some cases, members of the family. As one vet technician at the Srinagar hospital put it, “The way people talk to their cats, worry for them, cry for them – you can tell this is love.”