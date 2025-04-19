Erasing The Past: Kashmiri Youth Flock To Remove Tattoos For A Fresh Start

By Parvez Ud Din

Srinagar: Wajid Nisar of Elahi Bagh here in Jammu and Kashmir was a minor when he got his first tattoo, a name on his forearm. A decade later, the Gen Z student seriously regrets having it, saying he feels guilty as his religion doesn't allow any such symbol or painting on the body.

The 25-year-old has already started the lengthy removal process, which he says gives him a sense of satisfaction. For him, the decision is deeply personal and spiritual.

“It looked cool to me at first, but as I grew older, I read and researched about it and realised that it was far from my religion and is prohibited. I didn’t want to carry that symbol into my future,” Nisar told ETV Bharat.

There are thousands like Nisar in Kashmir who choose to remove tattoos for religious reasons. Some even decided to get rid of the tattoos as part of a broader desire for a clean start, whether to meet job requirements, join the police or army or simply redefine themselves. Concern about their bodies or violent imagery like the AK-47 rifle is also fuelling this trend.

Basit Bashir, owner of Valley Care Clinic, says that the free initiative he started in 2022 has now become a movement. Now, many people, especially youth, seek out laser tattoo removal almost every day and are comfortable paying for it.

What began as a passion project for Bashir has grown into a full-time service. Initially offering free removals, his clinic now charges a modest fee to keep up with operating costs, yet sees hundreds of clients daily.

The well-known tattoo removal expert claims that since founding the clinic in 2022, he has removed over one lakh tattoos. “Many of these tattoos depicted symbols of rebellion, identity, or fashion — from AK 47 rifles to names, religious motifs, and abstract art,” Bashir says.

“These tattoos once represented pride, defiance, or just a trend,” he says. “Now, young people come to me with a sense of urgency; they want to erase what no longer reflects who they are.”

One of the most common requests Bashir receives is to remove rifle tattoos, especially AK-47s, once flaunted by young men. Today, these same designs are considered problematic. Other tattoos include romantic names, symbolic numbers like ‘786’, crescent moons, or elaborate chest and neck designs. "Some even remove tattoos they got out of peer pressure or during impulsive teenage years," he says.

“In Islam, tattooing, especially of living things, symbols of violence, or anything permanent on the body is discouraged,” Bashir explains. “That realisation is hitting home for many.”

“A visible tattoo can disqualify someone during recruitment. Many clients tell me they’re changing; they’re moving past old phases of life,” he adds.

Meanwhile, doctors warn about the simple but sensitive procedure of tattoo removal, as it involves some health risks as well.

Prof (Dr) Sajad Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology, GMC Baramulla, said the people should first avoid tattoos, but if they get one, its removal must be done by a well-trained professional.

"Any procedure, whether small or big, related to tattoos must be done under the expert supervision of a dermatologist or plastic surgeon as tattoos may cause several diseases, including HIV, Hepatitis, etc," he said. "Removal of tattoos by an untrained professional or the ones who just get a few months' crash course can result in issues like leaving a scar."