Kashmir's First Mealworm Farm: How A Native Turned Adversity Into Success After Spine Surgery

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Physical limitations due to a spinal injury could not deter Muhammad Zubair in Fateh Kadal, an old city in Srinagar, to give wings to his dreams, and feed for poultry. His mealworm farm in Kashmir, the first of its kind, has not only developed into a viable source of income, it is providing a distinctive contribution to organic farming and poultry.

Zubair, 45, was once a successful businessman. However, following multiple spine surgeries, he faced physical challenges that compelled him to look for a different source of income. In 2022, he found his answer in mealworms that promised consistent returns with less effort.

"I wanted to do something different, something profitable that I could manage from home. Before starting the mealworms farm, I had no experience with insect farming. But with research and dedication, I learned how to rear them successfully," Zubair said.

He started with an American species and ordered 1,000 mealworms from a Delhi farm to the Kashmir Valley. The success he achieved can be gauged from the fact that his farm now provides live mealworms to organic growers and poultry producers, who depend on their high nutritional content for healthier livestock and higher harvests.

Mealworms (ETV Bharat)

Small but mighty, mealworms—the larval stage of the darkling beetle—are essential to agriculture and the ecosystem. Rich in protein, good fats, and vital nutrients, they are a popular feed for fish, poultry, and even pet reptiles. Mealworms have gained appeal in organic farming for purposes other than animal nutrition because their waste, called frass, adds important minerals to the soil.

Work in progress at Mealworm Farm (ETV Bharat)

Unlike conventional farming, Zubair's business operates on a simple but effective model. "I sell each worm for three rupees instead of by weight. Some customers buy 5,000, while others take up to 10,000 at a time," he explained.

Kashmir's First Mealworm Farm (ETV Bharat)

Despite achieving success, Zubair envisions to do something more. He hopes to transition to a dried mealworm farm, a move that could scale his business further. However, he awaits registration approval from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir.

"This farm has given me a new lease of life. It not only supports my family but also introduced a new industry to Kashmir. I hope to inspire others who may be struggling like I was," he said.