ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

Two sisters, Sumaira and Aliya have become trendsetters in trout farming in Jammu and Kashmir, writes ETV Bharat's Mir Ishfaq.

Rainbow Trout Helps Kashmir Sisters Swim Against The Current, Make Big In Anantnag Fish Farming
Kashmir Sisters at their fish farm in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Anantnag: Clad in Kashmiri Phiran, two sisters, Sumaira and Aliya are redefining opportunities for educated women. The duo has become trendsetters in trout farming in the Valley. Sumaira, a master's in Urdu and her younger sister Aliya, a graduate in Arts, set up a rainbow trout fish farm in the Nambal area of Anantnag on family land. They set up the farm in 2020.

"We were looking for work, but opportunities were very less. Where we had abundant land and water, we thought we should utilise these resources," said Sumaira. "The Fisheries Department gave us advice and subsidies through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY), which we used to begin our venture,” Sumaira added.

Since then, their farm has expanded to four raceways, spanning two kanals of land and producing around 20 quintals of rainbow trout annually. Plans are already underway for another raceway and a feed mill to scale their operations. "Our farm has created job opportunities for others and serves as proof that self-employment can be empowering," said Aliya.

The sisters are eager to influence other educated women in the area. "To all unemployed girls sitting at home and waiting for jobs, don't waste your time. Utilise government schemes to start your ventures and become independent," they urged.

A Heritage Rooted in History

The beginning of trout farming in Kashmir dates back to 1899 when the Duke of Bedford presented a bag containing 10,000 trout fish eggs to the Maharaja of Kashmir. Although these failed to survive, a second shipment received in 1900 laid the foundation for today's thriving industry.

The Panzagam Dachigam (Harwan) waters initially acted as the first breeding grounds for trout while early efforts spearheaded by Michel, the owner of a carpet factory in Srinagar, developed into a huge industry, making Kashmir India's largest producer of trout fish.

A Modern Industry on the Rise

Today, trout fish farming in Kashmir is an energetic industry. More than 533 privately owned trout farms are functioning across the region with state-run hatcheries. In 2023, the production of trout reached 1,990 metric tonnes, considering a huge jump made under PMMSY under which a farmer gets up to 60 per cent financial support.

Anantnag crowned the 'Trout District of India' in 2018, is home to Asia's largest trout farm in Kokernag. Established in 1995 with European Economic Community assistance, the farm now supplies trout eggs and fingerlings to markets across India and Europe.

A Culinary and Export Delight

The rainbow trout, prized for its adaptability and taste dominates the landscape of trout farming in Kashmir while the brown trout is an angler's dream. Both the fish with their tender bones, fine scales and non-spongy nature have taken over the markets. These fetch an aristocratic price of Rs 500 to Rs 700 per kilogram locally. Plans are being developed to export trout and its by-products and earn good money in international markets.

Perfect Conditions for Growth

The conditions for trout breeding are ideal in Kashmir's glacial-fed streams and oxygen-rich waters. Streams such as Lidder, Sindh and Dachigam not only accommodate commercial trout farming, but also comprise beats to support sustainable practices. Streams are strategically divided by the Fisheries Department into trout beats to support sustainable practices. The state has 59 rearing units and hatcheries to meet the growing demand.

Recreation and Economic Impact

Dubbed the 'Angler's Paradise,' Kashmir attracts anglers from all over the world. This excitement of casting a hook in the Valley's beautiful streams contrasts with the economic impact of trout rearing on livelihoods, where it contributes to generating ripples of economic growth in rural areas as a source of employment and helping farmers like Sumaira and Aliya achieve empowerment.

Read More

  1. Jammu Grows World's Best Basmati Rice; Its Aroma Makes It Unique
  2. In Power Deficient Kashmir, People Slowly Switching Over To Solar Energy
  3. Autumn In Kashmir: Tourists Enjoy Season Of Golden Splendor

Anantnag: Clad in Kashmiri Phiran, two sisters, Sumaira and Aliya are redefining opportunities for educated women. The duo has become trendsetters in trout farming in the Valley. Sumaira, a master's in Urdu and her younger sister Aliya, a graduate in Arts, set up a rainbow trout fish farm in the Nambal area of Anantnag on family land. They set up the farm in 2020.

"We were looking for work, but opportunities were very less. Where we had abundant land and water, we thought we should utilise these resources," said Sumaira. "The Fisheries Department gave us advice and subsidies through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY), which we used to begin our venture,” Sumaira added.

Since then, their farm has expanded to four raceways, spanning two kanals of land and producing around 20 quintals of rainbow trout annually. Plans are already underway for another raceway and a feed mill to scale their operations. "Our farm has created job opportunities for others and serves as proof that self-employment can be empowering," said Aliya.

The sisters are eager to influence other educated women in the area. "To all unemployed girls sitting at home and waiting for jobs, don't waste your time. Utilise government schemes to start your ventures and become independent," they urged.

A Heritage Rooted in History

The beginning of trout farming in Kashmir dates back to 1899 when the Duke of Bedford presented a bag containing 10,000 trout fish eggs to the Maharaja of Kashmir. Although these failed to survive, a second shipment received in 1900 laid the foundation for today's thriving industry.

The Panzagam Dachigam (Harwan) waters initially acted as the first breeding grounds for trout while early efforts spearheaded by Michel, the owner of a carpet factory in Srinagar, developed into a huge industry, making Kashmir India's largest producer of trout fish.

A Modern Industry on the Rise

Today, trout fish farming in Kashmir is an energetic industry. More than 533 privately owned trout farms are functioning across the region with state-run hatcheries. In 2023, the production of trout reached 1,990 metric tonnes, considering a huge jump made under PMMSY under which a farmer gets up to 60 per cent financial support.

Anantnag crowned the 'Trout District of India' in 2018, is home to Asia's largest trout farm in Kokernag. Established in 1995 with European Economic Community assistance, the farm now supplies trout eggs and fingerlings to markets across India and Europe.

A Culinary and Export Delight

The rainbow trout, prized for its adaptability and taste dominates the landscape of trout farming in Kashmir while the brown trout is an angler's dream. Both the fish with their tender bones, fine scales and non-spongy nature have taken over the markets. These fetch an aristocratic price of Rs 500 to Rs 700 per kilogram locally. Plans are being developed to export trout and its by-products and earn good money in international markets.

Perfect Conditions for Growth

The conditions for trout breeding are ideal in Kashmir's glacial-fed streams and oxygen-rich waters. Streams such as Lidder, Sindh and Dachigam not only accommodate commercial trout farming, but also comprise beats to support sustainable practices. Streams are strategically divided by the Fisheries Department into trout beats to support sustainable practices. The state has 59 rearing units and hatcheries to meet the growing demand.

Recreation and Economic Impact

Dubbed the 'Angler's Paradise,' Kashmir attracts anglers from all over the world. This excitement of casting a hook in the Valley's beautiful streams contrasts with the economic impact of trout rearing on livelihoods, where it contributes to generating ripples of economic growth in rural areas as a source of employment and helping farmers like Sumaira and Aliya achieve empowerment.

Read More

  1. Jammu Grows World's Best Basmati Rice; Its Aroma Makes It Unique
  2. In Power Deficient Kashmir, People Slowly Switching Over To Solar Energy
  3. Autumn In Kashmir: Tourists Enjoy Season Of Golden Splendor

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TROUTJAMMU AND KASHMIRFISH FARMINGANANTNAGTROUT FARMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.