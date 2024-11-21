ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

Anantnag: Clad in Kashmiri Phiran, two sisters, Sumaira and Aliya are redefining opportunities for educated women. The duo has become trendsetters in trout farming in the Valley. Sumaira, a master's in Urdu and her younger sister Aliya, a graduate in Arts, set up a rainbow trout fish farm in the Nambal area of Anantnag on family land. They set up the farm in 2020.

"We were looking for work, but opportunities were very less. Where we had abundant land and water, we thought we should utilise these resources," said Sumaira. "The Fisheries Department gave us advice and subsidies through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY), which we used to begin our venture,” Sumaira added.

Since then, their farm has expanded to four raceways, spanning two kanals of land and producing around 20 quintals of rainbow trout annually. Plans are already underway for another raceway and a feed mill to scale their operations. "Our farm has created job opportunities for others and serves as proof that self-employment can be empowering," said Aliya.

The sisters are eager to influence other educated women in the area. "To all unemployed girls sitting at home and waiting for jobs, don't waste your time. Utilise government schemes to start your ventures and become independent," they urged.

A Heritage Rooted in History

The beginning of trout farming in Kashmir dates back to 1899 when the Duke of Bedford presented a bag containing 10,000 trout fish eggs to the Maharaja of Kashmir. Although these failed to survive, a second shipment received in 1900 laid the foundation for today's thriving industry.

The Panzagam Dachigam (Harwan) waters initially acted as the first breeding grounds for trout while early efforts spearheaded by Michel, the owner of a carpet factory in Srinagar, developed into a huge industry, making Kashmir India's largest producer of trout fish.

A Modern Industry on the Rise

Today, trout fish farming in Kashmir is an energetic industry. More than 533 privately owned trout farms are functioning across the region with state-run hatcheries. In 2023, the production of trout reached 1,990 metric tonnes, considering a huge jump made under PMMSY under which a farmer gets up to 60 per cent financial support.