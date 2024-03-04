Kashmir Martial Arts Twin Sisters Win Gold at Russian Moscow Stars Wushu International Championship

Ayeera Chishti (L) and Ansa Chishti win gold at Russian Moscow Stars Wushu International Championship

Ayeera Chishti and Ansa Chishti, the martial arts twins from Srinagar have won gold at the prestigious Russian Moscow Stars Wushu International Championship held in Moscow being held February 28th to March 5th, in their respective weight divisions of 52 and 56.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmir's Ayeera Chishti and Ansa Chishti, the formidable martial arts twins from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir have once again made the nation proud by clinching gold medals at the prestigious Russian Moscow Stars Wushu International Championship held in Moscow.

The championship, being held from February 28th to March 5th, witnessed the sisters showcasing exceptional skill and determination in their respective weight divisions of 52 and 56.

In a dazzling display of martial prowess, Ayeera and Ansa triumphed over their Russian counterparts in the finals, securing the top positions in their categories. This victory adds another feather to Ayeera's cap, marking her third international gold medal. She had previously claimed gold in Georgia and secured a bronze in the World Championship held in Indonesia. Ayeera's consistent success on the global stage led to her being shortlisted for a State Award last year, a historic recognition as the first female Wushu athlete in the state to receive such an honor.

Ansa, following in her sister's footsteps, secured her second international medal after winning silver in the Georgia International Wushu Championship. Her gold medal in the Russian Moscow Stars Wushu International Championship marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career, elevating her status in the international martial arts community.

The Chisti sisters have long been dominating the national Wushu scene, both holding the prestigious title of National Champions in their respective weight categories. Their remarkable track record in national championships includes multiple medals, further solidifying their status as the country's premier martial arts athletes.

Rayees Chisti, the father of the athlete sisters while reflecting on his twin daughters' feat said, "The victory in Moscow not only brings personal glory to the talented sisters but also stands as a testament to the excellence and dedication of athletes from Kashmir. The achievement resonates as a source of pride for Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the potential and skill that exists within the region”.

Meanwhile, the twins also expressed their gratitude for the support they have received from their family, coaches, and the community.

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has congratulated the twin sisters for the rare feat. “Please put your hands together and congratulate Ansa Chishti and Ayeera Chishti who won the Gold medal in the Russian Moscow Stars Wushu International Championship,” a spokesperson for the JK Sports Council said.

