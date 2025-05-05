ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kashmir Gray Langur Faces Twin Threats Of Climate Change And Scientific Uncertainty

Srinagar: Perched on the high canopies of Kashmir's temperate forests, the elusive Kashmir gray langur faces a dual crisis of identity and survival.

Native to the northwestern Himalayas, the Kashmir gray langur (Semnopithecus ajax) has long held a shadowy place in primate taxonomy. Looking much like its close relative, the Himalayan langur (Semnopithecus schistaceus), the Kashmir gray langur's taxonomy has been a subject of scientific controversy for decades. But with the climate crisis closing in on the langur's dwindling forest habitat, clarity regarding its identity may hold the key to saving it.

“There has never been any clarification regarding the classification of this species,” Tawqir Bashir, Assistant Professor at the Centre of Research for Development of the University of Kashmir, said. “We do not agree with scientists who declared the Kashmir gray langur as identical to the Himalayan langur. They based their declaration on a piece of mitochondrial DNA, which is not sufficient, in our opinion, for determining a species' taxonomy.”

Kashmir Gray Langur (Picture courtesy: Irfan Jeelani)

The controversy gained national attention following a 2020 report using mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), which recommended that the Kashmir gray langur be classified together with all Himalayan langurs under one species, Semnopithecus schistaceus. This contradicted earlier classifications that divided the Kashmir gray langur from others based on its unique characteristics, such as lighter fur, heavier build, and more defined facial features.

But Tawqir and his co-authors counter that these inferences are premature and incomplete. “A fragment of mtDNA doesn't capture the whole picture,” he said. “Morphological and ecological differences need to be considered, too.” Tawqir's co-authored papers on the population and genetic diversity of Kashmir gray langur appeared in 2024 in top ecological journals.

In a bid to bridge the knowledge gap, Tawqir co-authored two peer-reviewed publications in 2024 that analyse the Kashmir gray langur population size and genetic diversity. Through a double-observer survey method, researchers put the langur population at about 1,496 individuals dispersed through the northwestern Himalayan forests of Jammu and Kashmir. The survey was conducted across 411 square kilometres in 31 specified forest blocks throughout the territory, comprising more than 1,284 kilometres of transect walks.