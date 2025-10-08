ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kasaragod’s Cashew Revolution: Kerala’s Plantation Corporation Tests New Farming Models For Better Yield

“Our aim is to give the latest farming methods to the common farmers,” said Sajeev, Estate Manager of Kasaragod Plantation Corporation.

These cashew seedlings grow to a maximum height of 10 feet and their specialty lies in the fact that these can be cultivated anywhere in South India, where the climate is conducive. Three plantations, each a hectare in size, have been set up near the Kasaragod Estate Office. Farmers have the opportunity to come and get acquainted with the farming method directly and buy good cashew seedlings from here for Rs 40 to Rs 60, stated the officials.

The trees which will start bearing fruit in three years will stand the farmers in good stead, giving them a consistent income within five years. But the trees need to be taken good care of, said the officials of PCK.

The PCK also hopes to show that cashew can be both sustainable and lucrative, even on small plots of land. Farmers from across South India are visiting the area to learn the new pattern and take home saplings.

Welcome to Kerala’s northernmost district where the slopes are witnessing the transformation under the aegis of Plantation Corporation of Kerala (PCK) with an aim to discover the most productive and profitable model for farmers coping with erratic rains and changing climate patterns. They are experimenting with six high-yield varieties - Dhana, Dharashri, Sulabha, Madakkathara 1 & 2, and Priyanka.

Kasaragod (Kerala) : In acres of small plots near the Kasaragod Estate Office, hundreds of cashew saplings, barely reaching 10 feet when mature, are growing under three different growing conditions. Close spacing with drip irrigation, standard spacing with drip irrigation, and standard spacing without irrigation. Here, cashew plantation is getting a scientific makeover and how!

The plantations have been carried out in three different ways: In the first plantation, the distance between the seedlings is reduced and the drip irrigation system ensures water supply. The next plantation is arranged at normal spacing with a drip irrigation system. The third plantation is arranged at normal spacing without drip irrigation. The demonstration plantations have been carried out with highly productive seedlings produced at the nursery in Muthalappara of PCK (Plantation Corporation Kasaragod). The project has received financial assistance from the Directorate of Cashew and Cocoa Development under the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

The experimentation with the new farming method by the Corporation began in June this year. In Kasaragod district alone, about three and a half hectares of cashew plantations are under the Plantation Corporation which has been constantly experimenting with innovative methods of cultivation.

Officials said, of late, climate change has affected cashew cultivation adversely. “Rainfall in the blooming stage will affect the yield. Even overcast skies and rain will have a detrimental effect. There are higher chances of pest attack during this time,” said the officials, adding that there is no possibility of other major diseases.

The PCK advises farmers to plant cashew seedlings before the monsoon and in the months of September and October to have a good growth and yield. “We are also experimenting if irrigation can impact cashew produce,” they stated.

Kasaragod’s Cashew Revolution: Kerala’s Plantation Corporation Tests New Farming Models For Better Yield (ETV Bharat)

While at one place cashew is planted at a distance of seven meters, accommodating up to 200 seedlings in one hectare of land, at another site, the distance is five meters, providing space to 400 seedlings in one hectare. The one without drip irrigation has seedlings planted at a distance of seven meters.

“The aim is to understand which of these patterns will yield more. By comparing the production in all three types of plantations, we can find which will be more profitable. Accordingly, we will expand it to PCK's existing plantations in the future,” the official said.

The saplings are priced between Rs 40 and Rs 60, and can be obtained by visiting the Plantation Corporation. This year the PCK distributed 1,33,000 cashew saplings and it still has a stock of 20,000 more, open for farmers to buy.

Though cashew plantation is common in south India, the innovative farming method of Kasaragod plantation can be tried even by farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

“We want to arm the farmers with the best knowledge about various cropping methods. Now it is up to them to learn, accept and replicate the method in their own land. We are always there to help,” said the official.