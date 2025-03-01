5,000 Graves and Counting: Mysuru’s Neelamma Digs On at 70 In A Cemetery, Fights for Dignity

Mysuru (Karnataka): For 30 years, the seventy-year-old Neelamma has lived among the dead, digging graves and cremation pits in a Mysuru cemetery. She has buried over 5,000 bodies so far and has nothing to complain. In a story of survival, sacrifice, and dignity, Neelamma, speaks to ETV Bharat about her journey so far, how the cemetery, considered a place where people sorrowfully bid adieu, became her home and means of survival.

Neelamma’s tryst with the dead began in tragedy. Originally from Santhe Saragur, she moved to Mysuru in 1975 after marrying a man who worked at the Veerashaiva Rudrabhoomi as a grave digger in Vidyaranyapuram. In 2005, after her husband died of a heart attack, leaving her alone with two young children, she fought with herself and at one point, thought of ending her life. Grief apart, she was apprehensive of taking the responsibility of raising the children alone. But she gathered pieces of her life to start anew.

Soon after cremating her husband beside their small home in the cemetery, she decided to live for her children and picked up the hoe to follow in his footsteps. That, she thought, was the only way to earn a living with dignity.

“For a grave, it takes about three hours to dig a pit which has a dimension of three feet long, three feet wide, with a nest inside,” she explains. “Initially I used to charge Rs 150 but now, it is Rs 1,500, but I do not demand money. I only take what people give with love,” adds she.

5,000 Graves and Counting: Mysuru’s Neelamma Digs On at 70 In A Cemetery (ETV Bharat)

Neelamma stays in the cemetery as she has nowhere else to go. “People say cemeteries are haunted, but I do not subscribe to that view. In fact, I find this place sacred. I live here with my family which now includes son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. And now we have company of snakes, peacocks, and other animals,” she says with a sense of humour which defies the struggles she faced to live a life with dignity.

Shades of grey have not affected Neelamma, who refuses to stop working. “I will do the same work till I die. People ask me why do I need to work now and my answer is - this is my only means of sustenance and I must work.”

Neelamma has two sons. While one is working in Bengaluru, the other helps his mother in digging graves. "My children and I have decided to donate our bodies to Mysuru Medical College and we will complete the formalities for the same soon," she says beaming with pride.

Everyday, Neelamma wakes up and spends some time near her husband's grave. "My desire is to live and die in a way that does not burden anyone. Everything happens for a reason by Almighty's grace and I resign to His wish," says Neelamma, urging the government to help her grandchildren study in good institutions and a house for the family.