Massive Tree Shelters Over 150 Bee Colonies Every Year; Unique Seasonal Phenomenon In Mysuru

Mysuru: The cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru, known for attracting millions of tourists each year, is also home to a fascinating natural phenomenon — one that mirrors the habits of its human visitors. Every year, more than 150 honey bee colonies arrive and nest on a single, massive tree located within the premises of the Central Horticulture Department in the heart of the city.

From December to February, these bee colonies take residence on the same tree, build their hives, reproduce, and then vanish with the arrival of the monsoon. This migration and nesting pattern has remained consistent for over a decade, much to the wonder of both locals and experts.

Unique Natural Phenomenon In Mysuru (ETV Bharat)

Short Lives, Long Tradition

Despite each worker bee’s lifespan being just 28 to 48 days — and even the queen living no longer than that — the cycle of life and regeneration continues uninterrupted. Each queen lays around 2,000 eggs a day, ensuring the continuity of the colony even though the individual bees perish within months.

Remarkably, even though the bees die before the next season, new colonies return to the same tree year after year. Where they come from and how they remember the location remains a mystery.

Expert Speaks: A Decade of Observation

Javaregowda, the supervisor at the Horticulture Department, has been closely observing this phenomenon for the past 10 years.

“I’ve been working here for 14 years, and for the past decade, I’ve noticed the bees returning annually. They arrive, reproduce, and leave after the early rains. This year, they came in the second week of February. More colonies are still arriving, and their numbers have grown compared to previous years,” he said.

A Safe Haven for the Bees

Javaregowda attributes the bees’ choice of location to the favourable environment: “There’s no disturbance from the public, and the bees don’t trouble anyone either. The area is lush, with ample greenery and water from three tanks. Since trees begin to sprout during this season, the bees also find plenty of food. It’s the ideal habitat for them.”

The Cottonwood Giant: A Natural Fortress

Most of the hives are located high up on a towering 150-foot cottonwood tree within the premises. “No one can climb it, which is why the bees choose it as a secure nesting spot,” he added.

Even during high-noise events like last year’s Lok Sabha election celebrations, which involved drums and firecrackers, the bees remained undisturbed. “This proves how well they’ve adapted to the urban environment,” said Javaregowda.

Coexistence with Nature

Public interactions with the bees have been minimal. “Just like tourists, they come and go. Occasionally, one or two might sting, but there haven’t been any serious incidents,” he reassured.

A Heartfelt Appeal to the Public

Javaregowda concluded with a message to the community: “The bees choose this place because it’s still a suitable and undisturbed habitat for them. We are fortunate to live in such an environment, especially when compared to other cities where nature has been disturbed. It is our responsibility to preserve harmony. Let’s continue to protect this unique ecological balance for future generations.”