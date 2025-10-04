ETV Bharat / offbeat

Karnataka Farmer Makes Jaggery From Corn Stalks, A First In India

Hubballi (Karnataka): Jaggery and sugar are usually made from sugarcane. But now, Mahalingappa Itnal, a progressive farmer from Sanganatti village in Rabakavi-Banahatti taluk of Bagalkote district, has achieved something remarkable, making jaggery from the stalks of sweet corn.

Mahalingappa’s experiment, which hasn’t been tried so far by the Agriculture Department or Krishi Vigyan Kendras, has drawn attention in farming circles. With his innovation, he has shown that new ideas can come from farmers themselves, not just research labs.

Usually, corn stalks are used as cattle fodder or sold raw in the market, bringing farmers little profit. But Mahalingappa saw potential in the sugar content hidden in corn stalks. By adapting the traditional jaggery-making process used for sugarcane, he succeeded in making jaggery from corn stalks.

The new variety of sweet corn now available has thicker stalks and higher sweetness. Using these features to his advantage, Mahalingappa proved that corn stalks can be used to extract juice and make good-quality jaggery, turning what was earlier considered waste into a new source of income.

Until now, farmers would keep some stalks for livestock and burn or discard the rest. But now, corn harvested in 120 days can yield an additional ₹3,000 per tonne. Lab tests have also found that jaggery made from corn stalks is even better in quality than sugarcane jaggery. On October 8, Mahalingappa will demonstrate this process before scientists from Dharwad Agricultural University.

“Normally, jaggery is made from sugarcane. But for the first time in the country, we are making jaggery from corn stalks,” Mahalingappa told ETV Bharat. “Sugarcane takes 12 months, but corn is ready in four. We can grow two crops a year, and the jaggery made from corn stalks has nutrients beneficial for health.”

From one tonne of sugarcane, around 100–110 kg of jaggery is made, while corn stalks yield around 60–70 kg because they have less water content, he added.