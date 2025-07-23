Belgaum: Amid the shortage of oxen and labourers, a farmer in Karnataka’s Belgaum has adopted a low-cost, eco-friendly solution. He used electric vehicle (EV) technology for ploughing his fields.

Ajith Bhimappa Nidgundi, a native of Chikkodi taluka, has put his electric scooter to harrow his soybean fields at a low cost. Ajith says he couldn’t get bullocks on time, so he decided to use the innovative method. “I have about 30 acres of land, and in recent times, I have not been able to get bullocks on time, so I had to take up this new method to turn my electric bike into a ploughing machine,” he says.

Not just Ajith; other farmers in his village also face similar problems in getting oxen and agricultural labourers. His initiative to use electric bikes in the fields is giving hope to others. “Due to the unavailability of oxen and labourers and sometimes higher costs, every farmer in our village faces logistical and financial troubles. However, the new tool can make a big difference,” he says.

Karnataka Farmer Hacks Electric Scooter Into Harrow To Combat Farming Delays (ETV Bharat)

Lack of oxen and labourers delays the deweeding process in soybeans and other crops. “We have 30 acres of land two kilometres away from Kabbur town. We grow various crops in it. However, we are unable to weed the fields due to the lack of labourers. We also do not have oxen to harrow,” he claims.

Therefore, Ajith decided to attach a new harrow tool provided by the Agriculture Department to the back of his electric scooter.

As Ajith drives the scooter, another family member holds the harrow, allowing the family to hoe about two acres of land in a day.

“This is good for the crop, as ploughing can be done at a very low cost with this bike. A total of five acres of soybean crop have been grown, and we have harrowed with the help of the electric scooter,” he adds.