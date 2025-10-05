ETV Bharat / offbeat

Davangere Farmer Successfully Leads Campaign On Organic Farming Of Indigenous Rice Varieties

The farmers in these states have learnt how to grow these varieties of rice from him. Some have even procured rice from him for consumption.

He related that there are approximately 500 families that are associated with him. These include local farmers, young organic farmers and consumers of indigenous rice in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Devendrappa has been selected for the Sant Eshwar Samman for his contribution to the society. He told ETV Bharat that he has been cultivating 15 improved varieties of rice having nutrition and medicinal value.

New Delhi: A farmer from Kumbalur village in Davangere in Karnataka has enriched his life while transforming the life of several others by conserving and promoting varieties of rice grown through organic farming.

Talking about the benefits of organic farming, Devendrappa explained, “Without using chemical fertilizers, I earn up to Rs 1 lakh rupees per acre after the input costs. My organic farming methods develop medicinal properties in rice.”

He went on to disclose that since 2010, he has been conserving and promoting a dozen varieties of indigenous rice. These include Navara, Raktashali and Burma Black varieties whose medicinal and nutritional properties are benefiting their consumers.

Indigenous Rice Varieties (ETV Bharat)

Devendrappa said, “These varieties of rice do not need much water for irrigation. Their seeds are also easily available.”

He went on to state that he produces 3600 kg of Navara rice on three acres of his land and sells the paddy at Rs 60 per kg while rice is sold at Rs 90 per kg. At the same time, he produces 3500 kg of Burma Black rice on 2.5 acres and sells paddy at Rs 150 per kg and rice at Rs 200 per kg. He sells this produce in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Indigenous Rice Varieties (ETV Bharat)

He went on to reveal, “Navara rice is sugar-free. It is beneficial for nerve weakness, joint pain and paralysis. It is also useful in Panchakarma treatment and skin diseases. Meanwhile, Raktashali rice balances Vata-Pitta-Kapha while increasing haemoglobin. Karigazhavili rice is useful in increasing breast milk production among lactating women. The aroma of Gandhasal rice is very captivating.”

Indigenous Rice Varieties (ETV Bharat)

His work and his farm have led to promotion of organic farming. He has a pan India market for his produce. Seeing him reap good benefits, many people have taken to this form of cultivation that is healthy and rewarding.

Along with organic farming, he is also into animal husbandry. He rears 10 cows, eight calves, four buffaloes, three buffalo calves, 50 goats and 50 chickens from whose dung and waste he manufactures organic manure that is used in his farmland.

