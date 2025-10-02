ETV Bharat / offbeat

Karnataka | Devotee Constructs Durgaparameshwari Temple With His Own Expenses

Davangere: The temple of Chandika Durga Parameshwari Devi, located in Lokikere village of Davangere taluk, has been wonderfully built by a devotee at his own expense. A person named Katthalagere Tippanna has built the Sri Kshetra Trikutachala Temple at his own expense in Lokikere village of Davangere taluk. His entire family is working tirelessly for religious service.

This is a temple with three deities -Sri Ardhanareshwaraswamy, Sri Chandika Durga Parameshwari Devi, and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara. Lokikere village of Davangere taluk was a place of 'Agrahara' 1300 years ago. However, now it is a town that has attracted attention not only in Karnataka but also in other states at the national level due to its miracles. By the way, the reason why this village has become so famous is the Sri Kshetra Trikotachala Durgaparameshwari Maa, who resides here. This goddess is a wish-fulfilling goddess, and if a vow is made here, the vow will be fulfilled. It is believed among the devotees that this goddess protects devotees who come with difficulties.

In 2019, Aayata Maha Chandika Yaga (the greatest and holiest of the yagas) was held at Nelamangala in Bengaluru. There may be eight to 10 Aayata Maha Chandika Yaga in the country. It seems that ours is the only one that is perfect among them, says Tippanna.

A sculptor named Sadashiva Gudigar from Karkala has carved the Chandika Durgaparameshwari idol in Krishna stone. Earlier, in 2019, a large-scale and very systematic Aayat Maha Chandika Yaga was performed on a 50-acre land in Nelamangala, Bengaluru. After the Yaga was over, due to confusion over where to keep the idol, the idol of Amma was sent to Karkala in Udupi district, where it remained for two years.

Later, a devotee of Tirupati decided to take the idol of Amma in a lorry. But the miracle is that the Goddess did not agree. Later, the puja was performed at his residence in Bengaluru for years. Later, it was decided to install it on acres of land in Lokikere village. Lokikere village was an agrahara 1300 years ago. Therefore, the goddess has returned to her own land and settled there, says Tippanna.