Karnataka Couple Demonstrates Beekeeping Is Road To Making Life Sweet
Bees are friends that can be seen clinging to them
Published : September 7, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Dakshina Kannada: Honey is something the majority of people crave for. But extracting it from a beehive is a difficult task. But not for Kumar Pernaje of Pernaje village in Dakshina Kannada. For him and his wife, Soumya, beekeeping is a passion and also a profession. So much so that he has earned the nickname of 'Bee beard' as he is often seen wearing thousands of bees on his face in the form of a beard.
While people are generally afraid of bee stings, these honey bees are friends of Kumar and Soumya. The sight of bees holding on to the bodies of this couple amazes the viewers.
Kumar has drawn a lot of attention by displaying bees forming a beard on his face. The bees have earned him several interviews on television channels and newspapers where he has talked about beekeeping, the character and role of the Queen Bee, and the economics of this vocation.
Having learnt the basics of beekeeping from his father Narasimha Bhat, Kumar was attracted to this industry right from his childhood. He has further passed on this art to his wife and children.
Kumar told ETV Bharat that special efforts are to be made to befriend the bees. He also earned a diploma from the Honey Farming Corporation and became a professional beekeeper.
There are more than 25 beehives of different types on his 4.5 acres of land. This number has come down a bit due to recent heavy rainfall.
He has started keeping bees in a cement box that he developed himself, as wooden boxes are built from chopping down trees. He extracts honey two to three times every year in accordance with the weather conditions. The honey extracted from each box ranges from 10 kg to 35 kg.
Kumar disclosed that he earns Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh annually from this vocation.
“Since we are in a forest area, we get completely natural honey. The colour, taste and quality of honey vary according to the flowers and their variety that change in different seasons. Honey is watery when the rubber flower is in abundance. It gives a slightly bitter taste when the Strychnine Tree is in bloom,” he disclosed.
The couple does not sell honey in shops, but people keen to buy it land at their home. It is mostly procured by the Indians living abroad and manufacturers of Ayurvedic medicine.
The couple and their two sons, Nandan Kumar and Chandan Kumar, have joined hands to earn their livelihood from this vocation. Chandan Kumar has won the Pratibha Deep Puraskar.
Soumya related, "Agriculture and beekeeping are soothing to our minds. We get everything from health, fortune and profit to mental happiness."
Kumar is against the practice of burning the beehives. He said that if the hive is destroyed by fire, the Queen Bee dies, and so does the entire family.
“Bees give us a living lesson in cooperation, unity, discipline and punctuality. The treatment for a bee sting is easy, as one has to apply turmeric or honey to the bitten area, and it heals quickly. In some countries, these stings help cure certain ailments,” he shared.
Along with beekeeping, the couple has been growing crops such as areca nut, banana and vegetables. They have grown more than 60 varieties of bananas over the years.
They have also developed a special firecracker that drives away wild animals, including monkeys and helps protect crops. This has also received praise from the authorities.
Both Kumar and Soumya are also into writing, having won several state and national-level awards. Their spirit of seeking new things and the ability to face challenges with courage have made them a role model of sorts. For them, beekeeping is a road to make life sweet.
Also Read |
The Tiny Stingless Bees: A Bhubaneswar Scientist Is Revolutionising Farming Of Honey For Income And Health