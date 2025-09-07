ETV Bharat / offbeat

Karnataka Couple Demonstrates Beekeeping Is Road To Making Life Sweet

Dakshina Kannada: Honey is something the majority of people crave for. But extracting it from a beehive is a difficult task. But not for Kumar Pernaje of Pernaje village in Dakshina Kannada. For him and his wife, Soumya, beekeeping is a passion and also a profession. So much so that he has earned the nickname of 'Bee beard' as he is often seen wearing thousands of bees on his face in the form of a beard.

While people are generally afraid of bee stings, these honey bees are friends of Kumar and Soumya. The sight of bees holding on to the bodies of this couple amazes the viewers.

Bees forming a beard on Kumar Pernaje's face (ETV Bharat)

Kumar has drawn a lot of attention by displaying bees forming a beard on his face. The bees have earned him several interviews on television channels and newspapers where he has talked about beekeeping, the character and role of the Queen Bee, and the economics of this vocation.

Having learnt the basics of beekeeping from his father Narasimha Bhat, Kumar was attracted to this industry right from his childhood. He has further passed on this art to his wife and children.

Kumar told ETV Bharat that special efforts are to be made to befriend the bees. He also earned a diploma from the Honey Farming Corporation and became a professional beekeeper.

There are more than 25 beehives of different types on his 4.5 acres of land. This number has come down a bit due to recent heavy rainfall.

He has started keeping bees in a cement box that he developed himself, as wooden boxes are built from chopping down trees. He extracts honey two to three times every year in accordance with the weather conditions. The honey extracted from each box ranges from 10 kg to 35 kg.